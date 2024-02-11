Former Alpine skier Lindsey Vonn recently caused a stir among Novak Djokovic fans by declaring Roger Federer the greatest tennis player of all time.

In her claim, Vonn disregarded statistics and lavished praise on Federer hours after going skiing with the Swiss during the weekend. She put out a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), posting a video of her and Federer exploring the slopes.

She also confessed her admiration for the Swiss Maestro in all his roles, be it as an athlete or a philanthropist.

"I finally got to ski with my friend Roger... I have admired Roger as an athlete, philanthropist and incredible champion for so many years... Rog is the epitome of a true sportsman and champion in every sense of the word," Vonn said.

“Thanks for this memory Rog. You and your family are truly one of a kind and no matter what the statistics say you're the forever GOAT, because it’s not about the stats but the impact you have made on me, and I’m just one of millions," she added.

Expand Tweet

Vonn drew flak from Djokovic's fans for overlooking the men's singles all-time Grand Slam winners tally, in which the Serb sits atop with 24 titles and Federer comes third with 20. After receiving criticism, the former skier modified her tweet to:

"Finally got to ski with my friend Roger Federer. Great memories."

Expand Tweet

Roger Federer's fans were upset to see Vonn delete the 'GOAT' remark altogether from her tweet. They targeted the Serb's fanbase, which prompted Vonn to take the defensive measure.

"Novak Djokovic has the most toxic fanbase of any athlete without a doubt - No surprise as he is the most unpopular tennis player of all time," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Djokovic fans are so toxic lol. You're simply not allowed to praise another player or they take it as insulting their fave," wrote another.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"GOAT or greatest of all time is a subjective title" - Lindsey Vonn defends her comments after triggering Roger Federer-Novak Djokovic debate

Lindsey Vonn

Lindsey Vonn later defended her comments that gave rise to the comparison between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer's tennis prowess. She suggested that choices are personal and biased.

"GOAT or greatest of all time is a subjective title. What makes someone great? Is it statistics? Is it records? Is it impact? Is it character? Is it all of the above?" Vonn wrote on X.

The American further noted that harboring different opinions from others is entirely justified. She said:

"People have differences of opinion and that’s OK. My goat might not be your goat and there will always be a debate but opinions are just that, opinions, and everyone is entitled to them."

Expand Tweet

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins