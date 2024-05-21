Mikaela Shiffrin and fiance Aleksandr Kilde receive 'special gift' from Oakley Skiing

Mikaela Shiffrin and fiance Aleksander Kilde recently received a pair of sunglasses each from Oakley Skiing, the former's brand partner since 2013. Oakley is a sports performance equipment manufacturer which has collaborated with the two-time Olympic gold medalist throughout her career.

The couple took a trip to Mexico during the off-season, as per their Instagram posts. Yesterday, she took to Instagram stories to reshare a video of Kilde and herself swooning over their new sunglasses from Oakley in a story originally shared by the brand. The 28-year-old captioned the story with a pair of red hearts.

Mikaela Shiffrin and Alexander Kilde swoon over their new Oakley sunglasses, SOURCE: Shiffrin Insta

Oakley also posted a story of the couple unboxing their 'special' sunglasses and captioned it as "Special gift." In collaboration with Team USA athletes, Oakley designed signature sunglasses to fit the athletes' individual personalities. The latest Mikaela Shiffrin goggle collection is called Mikaela's Signature Series Flight Deck, which was custom-made to match the Olympian's vibe. The ski goggles are available in two sizes in the official Oakley store.

Taking to her Instagram, she had announced her new goggles release earlier in April along with the caption, "New goggles coming soon."

Shiffrin and Kilde have been in vacation mode over the last few days and they recently took a stop in the global capital of fashion and design, Milan. They met the team behind Oakley in person and extended a heartwarming note of gratitude for their unending support

"A great visit with @AleksanderKilde to the @oakley HQ in Milan. Thank you guys for all of your support throughout the years!! You’re the best," Shiffrin wrote on X.

Shiffren commences training for upcoming season

The 29-year-old Shiffren recently took to Instagram to declare that she has started training for the 2024-25 season.

"Training camp at home is good for the soul🩵," she wrote after hitting the slopes in her hometown Colorado.

Mikaela Shiffrin fell short of defending the all-around crystal globe at the 2023/24 Audi FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup. After a season marred by MCL injury and tibia-fibula ligament sprains on both ankle and knee, Shiffrin united with her fiance to announce their engagement news with a ring on her finger, on April 5, 2024.