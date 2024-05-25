Mikaela Shiffrin and fiance Aleksandr Kilde share a moment with Fernando Alonso at F1 Monaco Grand Prix

Alpine skiing icon Mikaela Shiffrin and her fiance Aleksander Kilde took a stop in Monaco to watch the Monaco Grand Prix in person. On the first day, she blew the internet up by sharing a frame with 32-time Grand Prix winner Fernando Alonso, the Spanish racing driver, competing for Aston Martin.

Mikaela Shiffrin is the greatest alpine skier in history, having outpaced Ingemar Stenmark and Lindsey Vonn in World Cup wins. In the recently concluded 2023/24 Alpine Skiing World, a fall in a Downhill event in Italy almost dimmed her spirit until she rose back up to round off her medal tally to 97.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist also participated in her then-boyfriend's healing journey, after he fell victim to a harrowing Wengen Downhill crash. Recently, the couple vacationed in Mexico, which asserted that they were doing better health-wise, as documented on their Instagram handles.

Soon after, Mikaela Shiffrin unleashed her love for speed and graces the F1 arena to watch the F1 drivers battle it out in the Monaco Grand Prix. On the first day, she bumped into Fernando Alonso, who came fresh off his 2023 second-place finish behind reigning champion Max Verstappen.

Taking to her X handle, Shiffrin posted a photo alongside fiance Kilde, and Alonso, sharing an ecstatic moment ahead of the final race rolls in on May 26. Her caption reads:

"#MonacoGP Day 1 @f1," pairing it with sun and F1 car emojis.

The sun-drenched photos featured the three athletes smiling wide for the camera.

In 2021, Mikaela Shiffrin's penchant for F1 was unveiled when she extended congratulatory notes to Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton for their historic wins, through her X post.

Mikaela Shiffrin excited to watch Lewis Hamilton's race at the Monaco Grand Prix

At the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix event, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton concluded in the sixth position with Verstappen in the pole position. But the Brit was quick to dust his disappointment off and pitch up for the 24-25 May Grand Prix event in Monaco.

Shiffrin couldn't hold the anticipation of catching Hamilton in action and confirmed her presence in a comment under Lewis Hamilton's X post:

"See you there!!"

The original post of Hamilton read:

"Still more work to do. Grazie Imola ~ Moving on to Monaco," teamed up with some moments from his Grand Prix stint in Imola.

Mikaela Shiffrin has hit the slopes after a successful conclusion of the 2023/24 World Cup season. In her Instagram post, she was seen skiing downhill in her hometown, Colorado.