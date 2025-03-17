Mikaela Shiffrin and Ilona Maher extend heartfelt wishes to Simone Biles as she shows off unique cake on her 28th birthday

Simone Biles received heartfelt wishes from Mikaela Shiffrin and Ilona Maher on her 28th birthday. The most decorated gymnast sported a cowboy-themed outfit on her special day on March 14, 2025.

Simone Biles, who ended her Paris Olympic campaign with three golds and a silver, enjoyed her off-season with her teammates on the Gold Over American tour, cheered on her husband in the NFL season, and earned several honors.

After a vacation spree, Biles celebrated her 28th birthday on March 14, 2025. She received love from global fans, athletes and close ones on her special day. Even rugby player, Ilona Maher, and alpine skier, Mikaela Shiffrin, joined forces to wish the gymnast.

The 30-time World medalist posed in a cowboy-themed outfit with a cake with 'Twenty Ate' written on it.

"march 14, 1997," the gymnast captioned.

The 100-time World Cup winner, Mikaela Shiffrin, commented:

"Happy Birthday"

Mikaela Shiffrin wishes Biles a birthday; Instagram - @simonebiles

Olympic bronze medalist, Ilona Maher, echoed her sentiments and wrote:

"HBD!!"

Ilona Maher wishes Biles a birthday; Instagram - @simonebiles

Maher chanced upon Biles at the 2024 Paris Olympics while trading custom pins. As Maher promoted her partnership with Quaker, she wanted to have the gymnastic legend's heart-shaped pin. Narrating the anecdote, she said (via Sports Illustrated):

"I got to trade pins with Simone Biles, and I’d never met her before, I just looked at her and I was like ‘I need one of your custom pins,’ and that was the first thing I said to her. I gave her mine and she gave me hers, and that was a really cool interaction.”

Simone Biles and Mikaela Shiffrin also met at the 2024 Paris Olympics for the first time

Simone Biles' photoshoot at the Today Show Gallery of Olympians - (Source: Getty)

Biles and Shiffrin connected when the latter faced a mental block at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Since the gymnast already suffered a similar fate in 2021 Tokyo, she extended support to the alpine skier in her difficult days.

Two years later, they finally met at the quadrennial event in Paris and discussed their respective setbacks from Tokyo and Beijing. Reflecting on the experience, Shiffrin said (via Olympics.com):

"I didn't know what to expect because obviously she was really busy in Paris right after her events, so I thought maybe we just say hi, a quick hug, congratulations. But we sat and talked for quite a while, and talking about everything. Of course, her experience in [Tokyo] and comparing our experiences with the Olympics, but also just competing and the expectations that people have when they anticipate you're going to win everything – just the sort of similarities in that mentality."

She added:

"So it was really cool, she's just like… she just loves to laugh, she just giggles and it's contagious. It was really amazing to meet her."

Simone Biles received a nomination from Laureus Sportswoman of the Year this year and was honored as the 2024 Sportsperson of the Year by Sports Illustrated.

