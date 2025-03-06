Mikaela Shiffrin makes her feelings known as she raises $130,000 for a good cause 

Mikaela Shiffrin expressed her thoughts as she successfully raised $130,000 for a good cause. The fundraiser, which aims to help the youth with snowboarding and skiing programs, began with a goal of raising $100,000, with Shiffrin donating $10,000 and kickstarting the effort in the last week of February 2025.

The American alpine skier recently won her 100th World Cup title. After achieving this major milestone, she decided to step up for a good cause and support programs that will help the youth take up the sport and promote skiing among a wide range of people. Moreover, she revealed that she hoped to create a larger impact as she continued her pursuits on the slopes in this Alpine Skiing season.

After surpassing the goal of raising $100,000, Mikaela Shiffrin took to Instagram to express her elation and revealed that it would help them provide kids to get into the sport. Shiffrin thanked everyone who contributed graciously for the good cause and hoped that it would immensely help the youth.

"MG…WE HIT OUR #MIK100 GOAL🫠‼️Thank you so much for the last-minute push—because of your generosity and the monetary support of Ikon Pass, Barilla, Killington, Stifel, Visa, Amazon, and more with some last-minute donations, WE’VE REACHED $1️⃣3️⃣0️⃣k—that’s 1,040 days of lift tickets, rentals, lessons, outerwear, and transportation and joy in the mountains for youth who would not otherwise have access to the sport," she wrote.

Mikaela Shiffrin on achieving a major milestone after struggles

Mikaela Shiffrin at the Audi FIS Ski World Cup Sestriere 2025 - Source: Getty

Mikaela Shiffrin spoke about winning her 100th World Cup title in her recent appearance on Good Morning America. The American Alpine skier revealed how she had to overcome a lot of struggles to make a comeback in this season.

Shiffrin spoke about her returning to the slopes after undergoing surgery due to a crash early in the Alpine Skiing season, which brought about a lot of uncertainties about her future in this 2024/25 season.

"Yeah, it's a little overwhelming, especially since the injury that I got in Killington earlier this season in November that took to me out for you know, several months. I had a pretty deep puncture wound so, coming back from that, there's just this season has been full of like uncertainity," she said.

"It's been full of a lot of pain, hardwork of course to you know, to get back to racing. I’m going to be honest with you, did not really see myself achieving this milestone this year either," she added.

Mikaela Shiffrin thanked her team for believing in her and putting in a lot of work behind the scenes, which ultimately resulted in the milestone victory.

