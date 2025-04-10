Mikaela Shiffrin pens 3-word note as she shares unseen moments with fiancé Aleksander Kilde

Mikaela Shiffrin recently shared with fans, previously unseen moments of her life with Aleksander Kilde. Reflecting on her time with her fiancé, the American penned a sweet note to accompany the pictures.

Shiffrin and Kilde first met in 2014, but they only started dating in the autumn of 2021. They went public with their relationship later that same year, sharing snaps of themselves together on social media in May, before making their first appearance as a couple during the ESPY’s red carpet in July. In 2024, the duo announced that they were engaged.

Over the course of their relationship, Shiffrin and Kilde have both been extremely vocal about their love for each other. They have always been quick to show their support for each other on the slopes, while often sharing glimpses of their time together away from skiing. Most recently, Mikaela Shiffrin took to Instagram to share snaps of herself enjoying her everyday life with her fiancé, as they make the most of the offseason. She captioned the photos,

“life’s better together @akilde.”

While Shiffrin and Kilde are currently enjoying their time away from skiing, the duo will likely return to the slopes later this year for the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup races. Additionally, the couple are hoping to compete at the 2026 Winter Olympics together next year.

Aleksander Kilde pens sweet note for Mikaela Shiffrin after her 100th World Cup victory

Shiffrin and Kilde at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals (Image Source: Getty)

Mikaela Shiffrin started her 2024-2025 Alpine Skiing with 97 wins under her belt, and was poised to become the first skier in history to cross the 100 wins mark. After a lukewarm finish in Soelden for her season debut, Shiffrin claimed her 98th and 99th wins in Levi and Gurgl.

While a nasty crash at the Killington World Cup in November put her out of action for two months, Shiffrin returned to the slopes in January, and claimed her 100th win in Sestriere. Reacting to her victory, Aleksander Kilde penned a sweet note for the American, writing,

“Sorry Mikaela, I know you hate the GOAT talk - but sometimes your man should be allowed to brag. Today you hit your 100th World Cup victory - wow! So proud of you, and good luck to whoever dares to chase that record. But what stands out even more is the person you are every day - that's far greater than any number of victories. As you best say yourself - <«it's just a number». On another note, I watched this from a hospital bed - just after a planned and (hopefully) my last shoulder surgery.”

After her record-breaking run in Sestriere, Mikaela Shiffrin went on to win her 101st race during the World Cup Finals in Sun Valley. Meanwhile, Aleksander Kilde was forced to sit out the entirety of the 2024-2025 races due to injuries he suffered during the past season.

