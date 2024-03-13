Mikaela Shiffrin reacts to boyfriend Aleksander Kilde's latest training glimpse as Norwegian recovers from his injury

Renowned American alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin recently reacted to boyfriend Aleksander Kilde's latest post where he is seen back on his feet and training in the gym after experiencing a life-threatening crash at the World Cup downhill race in Wengen, Switzerland, on Jan. 14, 2024.

Owing to this accident, he sustained multiple injuries, including a dislocated shoulder, two torn shoulder ligaments, and a deep cut to the bone on his right calf, which caused significant blood loss and nerve damage and required immediate surgery.

However, a few days ago, Aleksander Kilde shared good news with his followers on his Instagram (IG) account, mentioning how his wheelchair journey has officially ended, stating:

"Super happy to share that my wheelchair journey has come to an end as of last Friday.🥳 It was seven weeks...and those seven weeks were some of the most challenging of my life so far.”

Recently, the two-time Olympic gold medalist and alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin responded to a tweet by her boyfriend Kilde where he can be seen training. She showed her support for her boyfriend on X (formerly Twitter), replying with emojis, adding:

“🥵💪🏻🤩”

The duo made their relationship public when Aleksander Kilde posted multiple photos of the two skiers spending quality time together on his Instagram handle in May 2021, captioning it:

"If you know, you know... and now you know 🤙🏼"

Later that year, Kilde confirmed their relationship in an interview with Olympics.com. He stated:

“We're having an amazing time together and what I find really cool is that we can share experiences and have conversations about things I can't really have with anyone else.”

Kilde too is a celebrated alpine skier from Norway, who has won two medals at the Olympics and two medals at the World Championships. He has claimed 21 victories on the World Cup circuit. Besides these accomplishments, he became the junior world champion in giant slalom in 2013.

Mikaela Shiffrin is a former Junior World Championships medalist

Mikaela Shiffrin of USA takes 3rd place during the FIS Junior World Ski Championship Women's Slalom on February 3, 2011 in Crans, Switzerland. (Photo by Vianney Thibaut/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

Mikaela Shiffrin won a bronze medal at the World Junior Alpine Skiing Championships in 2011 in the women’s slalom event held in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

Shiffrin (1:41.27) placed third behind Austria’s Jessica Depauli (1:40.32), and Sweden’s Anna Swenn-Larsson (1:41.22) to win the bronze medal for the USA. This is the American's only medal collected during the World Junior Alpine Skiing Championships.