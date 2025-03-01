Mikaela Shiffrin reacts to compatriot Lauren Macuga earning podium finish at Kvitfjell World Cup

Mikaela Shiffrin recently shared her feelings as US skier Lauren Macuga clinched the second position during a World Cup downhill race in Kvitfjell, Norway on Saturday (March 1). Macuga clocked a run time of 1:31.72 to race past the finish line during the race.

German skier Emma Aicher and Austria's Cornelia Huetter bagged the first and third place on the podium in 1:31.69 and 1:31.88, respectively. Following this podium finish, Shiffrin shared appreciation for the 22-year-old Macuga.

Shiffrin took to her Instagram handle to share a post announcing Macuga's second-place finish in the race. She further added three emojis to express her emotions.

Screenshot of Shiffrin Instagram story feat her reaction to Lauren Macuga's podium finish (Image via: Macuga's Instagram)

Lauren Macuga competed in two downhill races during the Kvitfjell event, finishing 15th in her first race on Friday (Feb 28). On the other hand, Mikaela Shiffrin's last World Cup race in the season so far was the Sestriere leg, where she won the slalom event.

Mikaela Shiffrin announces decision to donate to Share Winter Foundation after bagging 100 World Cup wins

Shiffrin enjoying her slalom victory in Sestriere during the 2024-25 FIS SKI World Cup (Image via: Getty Images)

Mikaela Shiffrin recently announced a pledge that she is taking after bagging her 100th FIS SKI World Cup win of her career in Sestriere. Shiffrin shared a picture clicked after her Sestriere victory and shared that she is sharing $10,000 to fulfill her $100,000 goal towards the Share Winter Foundation.

The 29-year-old also mentioned that even though her 100 World Cup win is an impressive achievement, she is looking to do more for the young underprivileged children through the foundation. She wrote:

"In celebration of this victory, I am donating $10,000 to Share Winter Foundation towards our $100,000 goal for learn to ski and snowboard programs for youth. I see this 100 victory conversation as an opportunity to bring more eyes and, ideally, more passion to the sport. Winning 100, just in and of itself, is about me—it’s about my career and what I’ve done to get there, with the team, sponsors, and fans who have supported me."

She further added:

"It’s incredible of course, but I’d like to take this opportunity to turn the spotlight to something bigger and far more important than me"

The Share Winter Foundation majorly works toward the development of winter sports among the deprived sections. In her post, Mikaela Shiffrin also urged her fans to come and donate for the cause and also explained the effect their donation will have on underprivileged children.

