Mikaela Shiffrin reacts as Diana Taurasi retires from WNBA after remarkable career spanning 20 years

Mikaela Shiffrin reacted to Diana Taurasi's retirement announcement after recording a stellar 20-year career. Taurasi has been one of the most formidable WNBA players and has many achievements under her belt, including being an Olympian.

Ad

Mikaela Shiffrin was sidelined due to injury for two months. Upon her return to the slopes at the World Championships, she partnered with Breezy Johnson and won the team combined event. Following that, she competed in the slalom in the Italian resort of Sestriere and clinched her 100th World Cup win, the most for any man or woman alpine skier.

After becoming the only skier to reach triple digits in World Cup race victories, she shifted her attention to the WNBA. The 29-year-old sent her heartfelt congratulations to the iconic Diana Taurasi, who announced retirement after recording one of the most remarkable journeys. The 100-time World Cup winner took to her X handle to post:

Ad

Trending

"Congrats @DianaTaurasi …truly a champion!! Way to go out on @TeamUSA"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Taurasi began her career at the University of Connecticut, where she led her team to three straight NCAA titles from 2002 to 2004. As part of Team USA, she won six Olympic gold medals, the most for a basketball player in history. She played with the Phoenix Mercury for 20 seasons, winning three WNBA Championships, WNBA Finals MVP Awards, WNBA Most Valuable Player Award, and other laurels.

Mikaela Shiffrin reflected on her 100th World Cup win and expressed how massive the achievement is for her

Mikaela in shock after her 100th win at the Audi FIS Ski World Cup Sestriere 2025 - (Source: Getty)

Mikaela Shiffrin suffered an abdominal puncture as she crashed into the net in Killington on November 30, 2024. After that, she underwent surgery to pump out old hematoma from a cavity deeper than the wound. While rehabilitating, Shiffrin dropped hints about her return and extended support to her teammates on the circuit.

Ad

She returned and clinched her 15th World Championship win, tying with Christl Cranz for setting the record. Not long after, she achieved the historical feat that many anticipated. Mikaela Shiffrin added the 100th win to her resume, a first for her sport.

"I don't know that it's possible to dream about a milestone like this. It's too big, it's too long, it takes too much. I always dreamed about good turns and step by step, and try to be better tomorrow than I was today. And that dream for me is big enough," the 29-year-old said. (BBC)

Ad

In another interview, she expressed that her goal would be to ride with the waves and see where she goes.

"There’s this feeling of 100 almost being like resetting to zero, this idea of resetting the sport. I feel like I’m resetting myself a little bit, and I’m hoping to, I guess, ride that wave and see where it goes.” (CNN)

Shiffrin also had her fair share of setbacks. Before the World Championship team event, she cited PTSD and withdrew from the giant slalom race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback