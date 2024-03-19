Mikaela Shiffrin reacts to fans' heartfelt surprise after 97th overall win

American alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin recently expressed her gratitude to her fans who surprised her with a cake to wish her a belated happy birthday at the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup finals 2023-24 in the Austrian resort of Saalbach on March 16, 2024.

In the video, Shiffrin can be seen getting emotional as her fangirls gave her a beautiful white cake that had a snow-themed design. On top of the cake, there was a message written, which read, “Thank you for everything supergirl!”.

Additionally, there were multiple photos on the cake. Shiffrin also hugged each of the fangirls who had brought the heartfelt surprise and came to cheer for her in Austria as she showed her gratitude for all their love and support.

Mikaela Shiffrin’s fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share this video of their idol, captioning it:

“On Saturday we surprised @MikaelaShiffrin with a special cake, not only to wish her a belated happy birthday but also to thank her for everything. Thank you Miki that we have been able to share this special and emotional moment with you! ❤️ We hope you enjoyed the cake! 😋🎂”

Shiffrin, one of the world's most successful alpine skiers, reacted to this tweet by the fan account, adding:

“🙏🙏”

Shiffrin continued her winning streak with a sensational performance in the last women's slalom race of the season in Austria, securing her 97th World Cup victory and her 60th overall victory in the discipline, extending her dominance in the sport.

Post her impressive performance, Shiffrin said:

"It's been a wild season so I'm really happy to be here and see the final race of the season go well. I'm looking forward to the next season already.

She also mentioned:

"It's a little bit hard to process it [the records]. It makes me feel so invigorated and so alive - I'm trying to soak it all in. I never really focus too much on the numbers but now I feel OK with them. It's not pressure, it's just an honour."

How many Winter Olympics have Mikaela Shiffrin represented the United States in?

Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States celebrates during the medal ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Mikaela Shiffrin has participated in three Winter Olympics for the United States in the 2014, 2018, and 2022 editions. She became the youngest-ever Olympic champion in the slalom discipline at the age of 18 years and 345 days in the Sochi Olympics 2014.

She then went on to bag a second gold medal in the next edition held in Pyeongchang 2018 in the giant slalom. This edition also witnessed her collect a silver medal in the combined event.

Despite being considered a pre-race favorite at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mikaela Shiffrin did not finish in either giant slalom or slalom, skiing out after the fifth gate during the first run of each race.