Mikaela Shiffrin reacts to fiancé Aleksander Kilde's latest recovery update one year after horror crash in Wengen

Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Kilde are a power couple of the skiing world. Recently, Shiffrin extended her support to her fiancé as he shared an update about his recovery, one year after he suffered a horrible crash.

In January 2024, Kilde had been racing at the downhill World Cup in Wengen, Switzerland when he rammed into the nets at a speed of 120 kmph. The crash resulted in multiple injuries for the Norwegian, including a dislocated shoulder, two torn shoulder ligaments and a severe laceration on his calf for which he underwent urgent surgery.

Later, Kilde faced further complications after his crash when he developed an infection in his injured shoulder, subsequently requiring him to undergo another surgery. Now, a little over a year after his crash, Aleksander Kilde is yet to return to the slopes competitively, but recently shared a positive recovery update with fans, posting a video of himself skiing on Instagram

Reacting to this update, Mikaela Shiffrin reshared the video on her Instagram story, and added three ‘heart-eyes’ emojis, showing her support for her fiancé.

Mikaela Shiffrin calls Alexander Kilde ‘incredible' for the way he dealt with this crash

For Aleksander Kilde, his crash in Wengen resulted in many severe and painful injuries. In an interview with Olympics.com, Mikaela Shiffrin heaped praise on her fiancé for the way he dealt with the aftermath of his accident, saying,

“He’s an incredible person. When he wakes up from surgery and he's sick from the medication, and he has every reason to be angry and mean, he's still nice and he's still kind, and he's still thankful to everybody around him. His attitude and who he is, it made it easier to take care of him, for the people around him. And I think it gave all of us hope that things are going to be okay.”

Although Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Kilde first met in 2014, the duo began dating seven years after this, in 2021. They went public with their relationship later that same year, and got engaged in 2024. Over the years, the couple have been vocal about their support for each other, and often give fans insights into their everyday life.

As of now, while Kilde recovers from his crash, Shiffrin is busy competing on the slopes. The American dealt with a crash of her own in November 2024 at the Killington World Cup, but returned to racing at the Courchevel stop in late January. Currently, Shiffrin is competing at the ongoing Saalbach World Championships.

