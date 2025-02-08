From bouquet welcome to scenic snowfall views, Mikaela Shiffrin shares glimpses from time in Courchevel after first World Cup race since Vermont crash

American alpine ski racer Mikaela Shiffrin recently shared glimpses of her time in the Hotel Trois Valles in Courchevel, France. Shiffrin competed in her first World Cup race in Courchevel last week after recovering from the crash in Killington in November.

She participated in the slalom event and finished in the tenth position in her comeback race. Shiffrin clocked a run time of 1:47.10 while Croatia's Zrinka Ljutic and Sweden's Sara Hector topped the charts in 1:45.06 and 1:46.32 respectively.

Shiffrin took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures of her time at the Hotel Trois Valles in Courchevel which featured pictures of snowfall views and flower bouquets.

In her post, Shiffrin also expressed her gratitude after being able to make her comeback to the slopes. Additionally, she also thanked the hotel for making her comeback race special. She wrote:

"A big thank you to Hôtel Trois Vallées for hosting us in Courchevel...you all made my return to the World Cup so welcoming and cozy.🤗🙏🏻 After two months away, it meant so much to me to be back racing at a venue where I have so many memories...and I’m thankful to have had the opportunity to return to make some more spespeciallyfter so many unknowns and so much uncertainty the last couple of months."

Before her crash, Mikaela Shiffrin participated in and won two slalom World Cup races in Gurgl and Levi respectively.

Mikaela Shiffrin shares an update about skipping the team combined events at the 2025 Ski World Championships

Shiffrin during her slalom race in Courchevel, France during the 2024-25 FIS Ski World Cup (Image via: Getty Images)

Mikaela Shiffrin recently shared an important update regarding her participation at the 2025 FIS Ski World Championships scheduled to take place in Saalbach between Feb 4 and 16. Her US counterpart, Lindsey Vonn will also be taking part in the competition.

In an Instagram post, Shiffrin remarked that she will focus on the giant slalom and slalom individual events and will skip the team combined events. She wrote:

"As exciting as it was to return to racing in Courchevel, my team and I are continuing to take it one step at a time as I work to get back to 100%. With that said, I need to keep my energy focused on preparing for the giant slalom and slalom races during World Championships, and will not be able to participate in the Team Combined."

In her post, Mikaela Shiffrin also remarked that she will cheer for her US teammates taking part in the team competition in the Championships. The 29-year-old has a decorated medal tally in the Ski World Championships events that includes 7 gold and 4 silver and 3 bronze medals each.

