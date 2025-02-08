Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé Aleksander Kilde shares recovery update from his horror World Cup crash as he takes to the slopes amid ski season

Mikaela Shiffrin fiancé Aleksander Kilde suffered a horror crash while competing at a World Cup race last year, and has been out of action since. Recently, the Norwegian gave fans an update about his recovery, as he shared a video of himself enjoying some light skiing amidst the ongoing skiing season.

In January 2024, Kilde was racing at Wengen, Switzerland when he crashed into the nets at a speed of 120 kmph. The accident led to the skier being airlifted from the course, and resulted in a dislocated shoulder, two torn shoulder ligaments, and a severe laceration on his calf that required immediate surgery. Six months after his accident, the skier developed an infection in his shoulder, which resulted in another surgery and further complications

Now, a year after his crash on the slopes of Wengen, Aleksander Kilde is slowly but surely returning to the slopes. On Saturday (February 8) he took to his Instagram to share a video of himself on the snow, captioning it,

“Happy weekend guys.”

Mikaela Shiffrin reflects on Aleksander Kilde’s crash

Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Kilde at the 2023 ESPY Awards (Image Source: Getty),

Aleksander Kilde’s crash in Wengen was a scary accident, and his journey to recovery was equally challenging. Speaking to Eurosport, Mikaela Shiffrin highlighted the difficulties her fiancé went through, while opening up about the time the couple got to spend together after the crash, saying,

“You know, it's been a challenging process since he crashed. It's been a lot of little moments that are actually very life threatening. They become really big moments and kind of life consuming moments. But we got to spend some pretty quality time together this summer, which was really nice.”

Shiffrin and Kilde first met each other in 2014. They began dating seven years after this in 2021, and went public with their relationship the same year. In 2024, the couple announced that they were engaged.

While Kilde deals with the fallout of his crash, Mikaela Shiffrin has faced some accidents in the last year herself. In January 2024, a couple of weeks after Kilde's race in Wengen, Shiffrin crashed during a race in Cortina d'Ampezzo, but returned to action six weeks later.

In November 2024, Shiffrin faced yet another setback when she crashed on the slopes of Killington, with the accident leaving her with a puncture wound. The American returned to the slopes on January 30 at the Courchevel World Cup. Currently, Mikaela Shiffrin is competing at the 2025 World Championships taking place in Saalbach.

