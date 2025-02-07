"Paris Olympics trip was like practice or recon"- Mikaela Shiffrin reflects on how Summer Games experience benefited her

The three-time Olympic medalist Alpine ski racer, Mikaela Shiffrin, who has 99 World Cup career wins and is considered one of the greatest skiers of all time, gave her perspective on learning from the Paris Olympics and focusing on the Milano Cortina 2026.

The 2026 Winter Olympics Games in the women's category will be held in Cortina d'Ampezzo, and on the Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre piste and will have a total of 10 events as per Milano Cortina 2026. During her appearance on 'NBC 10 WJAR', Shiffrin talked about her outlook on Paris and relishing moments in 2026.

“I'm looking forward to sort of stripping away that extra noise hoping to be able to focus even more on the racing, specifically being in Paris this summer and experiencing the Summer Olympics. Part of that trip for me was kind of like practice or recon to just take it all in. I'm really looking forward to Cortina. I want to be well enough prepared that I might be able to actually take some moments in during the race and just be in awe of the event itself.” She said [0:50 onwards]

The six-time gold medalist of the world championship, Shiffrin will be absent from team combined events from World Championships in Saalbach. She further reflected that she wants to collect the reverence of the moments from Cortina rather than being 'worried' about her preparations.

Mikaela Shiffrin reflects on articulating more behind the term GOAT

Mikaela Shiffrin at the STIFEL Killington World Cup - Previews - Source: Getty

Mikaela Shiffrin is one of the most notable skiers of all time and has 62 World Cup slalom wins and 22 World Cup giant slalom wins. According to USAToday, she was inquired about her G.O.A.T. status and Shiffrin expressed her thoughts on the term, often used to describe the greatest individuals.

“I definitely don't. I find the term GOAT to be interesting...? Of course, like, the meaning behind it is insanely flattering, but all I can really see is like a picture of baby goats screaming or, like, running around, and for me, that's the image that pops up. The more I talk about that, the more it pops up and I'm like, this is just the weirdest. I get what you're saying, but somehow I'm just seeing baby goats.”

Mikaela Shiffrin, who is the only skier considering both categories to have clinched a win in all six events of the World Cup, revealed that she doesn’t think that she is the greatest and that it is “distracting” whenever the term comes up, as it reminds her of 'baby goats'.

