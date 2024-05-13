Mikaela Shiffrin reacts to Jamal Murray's half-court buzzer beater as Nuggets even series with Timberwolves in Western Conference semi-finals

American alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin recently reacted to Jamal Murray’s impressive performance at the Western Conference semifinals between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves. Murray scored a 55-foot buzzer-beater just before the halftime of the game.

With this, the Nuggets beat the Timberwolves by 115-107 in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals and tied the series by 2-2.

The two-time Olympic champion skier Shiffrin reacted to Murray’s half-court buzzer beater, sharing it on her social media platforms. On X (formerly Twitter), she responded to a post by the Denver Nuggets’ official page, stating:

“THAT WAS INSANE”

She also took to her Instagram story to post about Jamal Murray's buzzer-beater, captioning it:

“ICONIC”

Earlier, the semi-final scoreline was in the favor of the Timberwolves after winning the first 2 games in Denver in the series. However, the Denver Nuggets made a comeback in Minneapolis to take the next 2 games to tie the series.

In game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals, Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon were the star performers for the Denver Nuggets, scoring 35 and 27 points respectively. The fifth game between the Nuggets and Timberwolves is scheduled on May 14, at 9:30 PM CDT at the Ball Arena in Denver.

Mikaela Shiffrin and Jamal Murray received nominations for the 2024 Laureus Sports Awards

Mikaela Shiffrin of Team United States takes 1st place during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Slalom on March 10, 2024 in Are, Sweden. (Photo by Jonas Ericsson/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

Mikaela Shiffrin was nominated for the World Sportswoman of the Year Award at the 2024 Laureus Sports Awards. She capped off her 2023-24 season by achieving her 97th World Cup circuit victory at the Alpine skiing FIS World Cup finals in Saalbach, Austria on March 16, 2024.

This was the fifth time she was nominated for the Sportswoman of the Year Award at the Laureus Awards, having also been a nominee in 2023, 2020, 2019, and 2018. She also received nominations for the Comeback of the Year in 2021, and Breakthrough of the Year in 2015 at the Laureus Awards.

Meanwhile, Jamal Murray was also a nominee for the Comeback of the Year, his first nomination, at the 2024 Laureus Sports Awards. Murray was instrumental in the Denver Nuggets’ first NBA Championship in the team’s history as the Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals with a 4-1 margin.