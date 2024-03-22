Mikaela Shiffrin reacts to Lara Gut-Behrami winning the Women’s Super G at FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup 2023-24

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin recently reacted to her Swiss rival Lara Gut-Behrami after her incredible 2023-24 season where she clinched the Women's Super-G title during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals 2023-24.

Besides, the Swiss had also clinched the giant slalom and the overall titles during the tournament. After her win in the GS race, the 32-year-old expressed her happiness in an interview with the AP News. She said:

“It’s unbelievable, the GS has always been so important to me. I always knew if I’m skiing fast in GS, then I’m skiing fast also in super-G and downhill,” she said.

After lifting the Super-G title on Friday, the 32-year-old has matched some legendary feats, including becoming the first Swiss woman after Vreni Schneider to win three World Cup classifications in a single season. Schneider had achieved this feat in the 1994-95 season.

The Swiss skier has also equaled Lindsey Vonn and Katja Seizinger's record of having five crystal globes in the Super-G division. Shiffrin reacted to this incredible achievement on her X(formerly Twitter) handle with the caption:

"Incredible season!"

Expand Tweet

Mikaela Shiffrin also shared a congratulatory message for Gut-Behrami on her Instagram story after she clinched the GS title. Shiffrin, who recently won her 97th World Cup race opted out of the GS citing her lack of preparation.

Mikaela Shiffrin congratulates Iga Swiatek after she clinched the Indian Wells Masters

Mikaela Shiffrin

Mikaela Shiffrin, 29, is an avid lover of sports, especially tennis, and is fairly active on her social media handles talking about her favorite athletes. Recently she congratulated the WTA No.1 Iga Swiatak after she clinched her second Indian Wells Masters 1000.

The Polish player was up against Maria Sakkari in the finals of the tournament and notched up a 6-4, 6-0 win to clinch the title. Shiffrin, being a huge fan of Swiatek congratulated the Polish star as well as her team.

"What a team!! Congrats,"

Expand Tweet

Mikaela Shiffrin recently registered her name in the history books after her 97th overall title and 60th slalom win. The Colorado native finished the season with a bang despite a devastating crash in Italy earlier this season. She also had to go for a rehab program before coming back for the Sweden World Cup.

Across her decade-long career, the Colorado native has made her mark and shares the stage with some of the greatest Alpine ski racers. Currently, she is tied with Ted Ligety and Andrea Mead Lawrence for having the most Olympic gold medals in the discipline.