Mikaela Shiffrin reacts as Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc make first appearance as teammates for Ferrari

Mikaela Shiffrin recently reacted to Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc's appearance as Ferrari teammates. The skier recently concldued her World Championships campaign.

Hamilton and Leclerc made their public debut as Ferrari teammates on February 19 at the F1 75 Live event at the O2 Arena. They were joined by Team Principal Fred Vasseur and CEO Benedetto Vigna. Scuderia Ferrari is now amped up for the 2025 Formula 1 season, with a new car and the exciting pairing of Leclerc and Hamilton.

Formula 1 shared a video of their appearance together on X and wrote:

"Charles Leclerc. Lewis Hamilton. Together in front of the world as Ferrari teammates 😍"

This debut caught the eye of the American skier, Shiffrin, who reacted to it on her X handle by adding an 'eyes' emoticon.

"👀"

The 29-year-old recently made a comeback to the sport after her devastating crash in December 2024 during a World Cup giant slalom race in Killington. However, since her return, she has expressed doubt over her performances and in an interview with Audi FIS Ski World Cup, she said that she did not want to be a burden on her teammates.

"I didn't want to feel like a burden for any one of my teammates, that would have been happy and grateful to start with any of my teammates. But I also didn't want to be like the weak link and be able to them. and for Breezy to say, no, like this there's no pressure. No expectations," said Mikaela Shiffrin.

Mikaela Shiffrin opened up about winning the gold medal at the combined-team event at World Championships

Mikaela Shiffrin participated in the first-ever combined team event at the World Championships, where she was paired with her childhood teammate, Breezy Johnson. They delivered a remarkable performance and won the gold, marking Shiffrin's 15th record-breaking gold and Johnson's second gold medal at the event.

Following this victory, the American opened up about her feelings, stating that her return after the injury seems miraculous.

"I'm moving forward from Saalbach 2025 with a few simple takeaways: just getting here, period, has been a massive success, borderline miraculous," Mikaela Shiffrin wrote.

She also expressed that the win with Johnson surpassed her wildest dreams, and she conveyed her gratitude for being part of the team.

"Walking away with a Gold in Team Combined with Breezy is far beyond my wildest dreams for these weeks. My teammates are incredible (we knew this already🤩)! Their performances, the medals earned, the grit and determination that each one of them has put into this season and these Worlds has been inspirational. I’m so grateful to be part of this team🥹."

She further said that she was grateful to all her fans for their support and also thanked all the other athletes for the healthy competition.

