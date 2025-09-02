  • home icon
  Mikaela Shiffrin reacts as Naomi Osaka defeats Coco Gauff in straight sets to advance to the US Open quarterfinals

Mikaela Shiffrin reacts as Naomi Osaka defeats Coco Gauff in straight sets to advance to the US Open quarterfinals

By Adityan Pillai
Modified Sep 02, 2025 03:41 GMT
Mikaela Shiffrin and Naomi Osaka
Mikaela Shiffrin and Naomi Osaka | Getty Images

Mikaela Shiffrin reacted to Naomi Osaka's victory in the fourth round of the US Open against Coco Gauff. Osaka asserted her dominance in the match and claimed the victory in straight sets with a score of 6-3, 6-2.

The fourth-round match between the two players raised great anticipation among fans. They were going head-to-head once again at the Arthur Ashe Stadium six years after their first clash in 2019. Naomi Osaka eliminated the third seed in an hour and four minutes to advance to her first Grand Slam finals in four and a half years.

About competing against Gauff in the fourth round, Naomi Osaka said:

"She’s one of the best players in the world. For me, I have the most fun when I play against the best. I always see it as a challenge. And I like challenges.”
also-read-trending Trending

Moreover, Osaka will be competing in the fifth Grand Slam quarter-final of her career on Wednesday, September 3. Her incredible performance against Coco Gauff drew many reactions from athletes all around the world. Mikaela Shiffrin, who closely follows tennis, reacted to her victory with a set of emojis and expressed her elation.

"🥳🥳" she tweeted.
Additionally, Naomi Osaka went on to win the Grand Slam title the last four times she advanced to the quarterfinals.

When Mikaela Shiffrin opened up about being impressed by Naomi Osaka

Mikaela Shiffrin at the STIFEL FIS World Cup Finals - Slalom - Source: Getty
Mikaela Shiffrin at the STIFEL FIS World Cup Finals - Slalom - Source: Getty

Mikaela Shiffrin opened up about watching Osaka in an interview with VailDaily in 2019. The American skier expressed that she was really excited to witness Osaka evolve as a player and lauded her ability to stay calm during crucial moments of a match.

Moreover, Shiffrin lauded Osaka's efforts to rise up the ranks in a competitive sport on a circuit that then had players like Serena Williams.

“Somebody I’ve been watching lately, and I’m really excited for, is Naomi Osaka. I think that she at least seems like a really nice, down-to-earth girl, trying to do her job and coming up the ranks in a sport that has Serena Williams, the face of tennis," she said.
Shiffrin expressed that it was incredible to witness Osaka compete against some of the best players in the sport with incredible grit and determination.

“Watching Osaka and seeing how she handles herself competing against one of her biggest idols has been pretty cool for me to see," she added.

The American tennis player will compete against Karolína Muchová in the US Open quarterfinals on September 3.

Adityan Pillai

Adityan Pillai

Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.

To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.

With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.

He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work.

