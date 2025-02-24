Mikaela Shiffrin reacts to sweet message from Roger Federer following iconic 100th World Cup win

Mikaela Shiffrin reacted after receiving a heartwarming congratulatory message from tennis legend Roger Federer following her historic 100th World Cup victory. No other skier, including a male, has more than 86 wins in Alpine Skiing World Cup history.

Ad

Shiffrin was earlier on pace to achieve the milestone victory in November last year before crashing out of a Giant Slalom race. She returned to action on January 30, and while not at her best yet, the 29-year-old secured a comfortable victory in Sestriere, Italy, on Sunday.

Federer shared sweet words for Shiffrin following her win and called her 100th World Cup win "absolutely incredible."

"Hi Mikaela, it's Roger. Many congratulations also from my side. I saw your race and it was fantastic, your 100th win. It's absolutely incredible, I don't know how you do it, but so special, so fantastic. You're the best and I've been cheering on you for so long now, so to reach a 100th title or win or race, is phenomenal. You should be so proud, your team should be so proud," he said.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The 20-time Grand Slam champion's appreciation seemingly meant a lot to the American skier, and she commented:

"😭😭"

Mikaela Shiffrin's comment

It marked Shiffrin's 155th podium in the World Cup, tying her with Ingemar Stenmark for the most in history. She is also the joint record holder for most medals at the World Championships, 15, and eight of those are gold medals.

Ad

"Records are special, but I don’t need them" - Mikaela Shiffrin

Mikaela Shiffrin at the Audi FIS Ski World Cup Sestriere 2025 - Source: Getty

Mikaela Shiffrin holds plenty of records and is widely regarded as the greatest skier in history. However, the American skier once said she doesn't need records.

Ad

“Every record is special. There's nothing wrong with it,” she told Olympics.com in 2022

“I won't say, ‘No, I don't want that record’ because of course, it's a special thing. And that means something that's a legacy, that's important. And it's not that I don't want to. It's just that I don't need it," Shiffrin added

Ad

When Shiffrin's fiance, Aleksander Kilde, congratulated her on the 100th World Cup victory, he also revealed that she didn't like to be called a GOAT.

"Sorry Mikaela, I know you hate the GOAT talk – but sometimes your man should be allowed to brag 🐐," he wrote

Shiffrin's approach towards records and titles is a testament to her humility, and as she steers clear of the rest, it's hard to argue against her legacy in the sport.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback