Mikaela Shiffrin reacts as teammates Jessie Diggins and Julia Kern accomplish big feat at World Championships

Not long ago, Mikaela Shiffrin cemented her legacy in alpine skiing history with her 100th win. The 29-year-old recently shared her reaction to cross-country skiers Jessie Diggins and Julia Kern's historic silver medal win at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championship 2025.

Diggins and Kern won their second victory in the World Ski Championship. With this win, the skiers have earned the second-ever World Championship medal for the country in the classic event. They won their last bronze World Championship medal two years ago in the skate team sprint, as per US Ski and Snowboard. Diggins is a three-time Olympic medalist, whereas Kern is now a two-time World Championship medalist.

Shiffrin won the gold medal at the 2025 World Alpine Ski Championships team combined event with Breezy Johnson. She expressed her thoughts through her Instagram post on the feat achieved by Diggins and Kern in the team sprint classic event in Trondheim, Norway. She mentioned:

“Congrats @jessiediggins and @juliakernski !!🤩🤩”

Screenshot of Mikaela Shiffrin's Instagram Story | Credits: IG/mikaelashiffrin

Mikaela Shiffrin clinched her 100th win in a slalom race last month at Sestriere, Italy. She is one of the most decorated competitive alpine skiers, and has 16 globes, 15 World Championship medals, and has set the FIS World Cup record with 17 victories. She also has 8 World Cup slalom wins at Levi, securing a record in the venue.

Mikaela Shiffrin reflects on her motivation to return to skiing after giant slalom injury

Mikaela Shiffrin at the Audi FIS Ski World Cup Sestriere 2025 - Source: Getty

Mikaela Shiffrin is one of the greatest alpine skiers in the history of the sport and has won numerous accolades throughout her prestigious career. She has returned to competitive skiing after suffering severe injuries from her crash at Killington, Vermont, in November 2024. During her appearance on “Good Morning America”, she discussed her motivation for coming back.

“So this season I was home for a period of time doing rehab and just trying to get you know the muscle function of my oblique back moving and this whole time I had it in my mind like if I can just get back to skiing then it's going to be okay again. Everything's going to be okay again and it'll be fun and I'll be able to really move past this sort of horrific process.” She shared [2:01 onwards]

Shiffrin also mentioned that she has been suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and her experience of coming back has been “overwhelming”. The skier has 63 World Cup wins at slalom and added that her 100th World Cup victory, which was a slalom race, came to her “little bit more naturally” due to her experience.

