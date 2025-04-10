Mikaela Shiffrin reveals reason behind fiancé Aleksander Kilde’s gloves after Breezy Johnson’s curious query

American alpine ski racer Mikaela Shiffrin responded to Breezy Johnson's comment on her latest post. Shiffrin and Johnson were teammates during the 2025 FIS Ski World Championships, where the pair also won the team combined gold medal.

Just a few weeks after Shiffrin's campaign at the 2024-25 FIS Ski World Cup finals, she spent some time with her fiancé and Norwegian sprinter, Aleksander Kilde, in this off-season. The US ski racer recently shared a few glimpses of their time on her Instagram handle.

In one of the pictures from Shiffrin's post, Kilde could be seen wearing orange coloured gloves.

Johnson expressed her curiosity about the story of the gloves in the comment section of Shiffrin's post. Johnson questioned:

"Can we get a story behind those gloves?"

Mikaela Shiffrin replied to this comment and explained to Johnson the reason for Kilde wearing the gloves. She wrote:

"his hand was dry because of the sling thumb strap so i made him do hand masks hahaha"

Breezy Johnson's last World Cup race was last month at La Thuile, Italy, where she competed in two super-g races, finishing 27th and 32nd, respectively.

Mikaela Shiffrin recounts her equation with fiancé Aleksander Kilde during the 2026 Winter Olympics

Mikaela Shiffrin recently shared her thoughts about Aleksander Kilde's participation at the 2026 Winter Olympics. In an interview with People, Shiffrin said that she is hoping that Kilde makes it to the Winter Games next year after recovering successfully from the surgeries he went through in the past few months.

She also mentioned that she wants to see both of them compete in the event, as she expressed her anticipation for the event. She said:

"Long distance is super hard, but he makes it so manageable. So long story short, [we’re] crossing our fingers that he is also able to get [to the 2026 Olympics] and then all the stars align and all the work is done and pays off, so that we're both able to compete. I would be just so excited to watch him get back in the start gate of a race and then the Olympics."

During the interview, Mikaela Shiffrin also said that during the 2026 Winter Olympics, she and her fiancé wouldn't be seeing each other every other day as they would compete in different locations.

