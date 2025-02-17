Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé Aleksander Kilde reacts as Norwegian Alpine skier Atle Lie McGrath clinches silver at the World Championships in Saalbach

Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé Aleksander Kilde reacted to Atle Lie McGrath finishing with silver in the Alpine Skiing World Championships slalom on February 16, 2025. McGrath trailed Swiss skier Loic Meillard, who clinched the first slalom podium for his country in 75 years.

Ad

Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé has been sidelined for an injury since the 2023/24 Alpine Skiing World Cup. In January 2024, he lost his final balance in the final turn of his Wengen downhill race, flung airborne into the safety net, and was immediately airlifted out of the course. He suffered a shoulder dislocation and a laceration on his calf, among other injuries, which called for surgery and forced him out for the rest of the season.

Ad

Trending

Despite ruling himself out of the ongoing 2024/25 season as well, the Norwegian never shies away from extending support to his teammates and fellow skiers. He recently shared his Norwegian teammate, Atle Lie McGrath's, victory on his Instagram post after the latter soared to the silver podium in the slalom race in Saalbach at the World Championships.

He clocked 1:54.28, leaving German skier Linus Strasser in third with 1:54.54. Appreciative of his teammate for the monumental victory, Kilde wrote:

Ad

"Yesss Atle Boyyy"

Mikaela Shiffrin's fiance Aleksander Kilde hails Atle Lie McGrath; Instagram - @akilde

While Kilde is cheering on the skiers from the comfort of his home, his fiancée Mikaela Shiffrin returned to the slopes at the World Championships after six weeks of rehabilitation. She faced a harrowing crash in the giant slalom race in Killington in November, leaving with an abrasion in her abdomen that needed surgery to clean out old hematoma from a deeper cavity.

Ad

Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé was all praises for her when she won her record 15th World Championships medal in Saalbach

Mikaela Shiffrin and Breezy Johnson with the team combined win at the Audi FIS Alpine World Ski Championships- (Source: Getty)

Mikaela Shiffrin returned to the skiing slopes to compete in the team combined at the World Championships. She paired with her childhood friend, Breezy Johnson, and won the feat in Saalbach. Shiffrin's 15th win tied her with Christl Cranz for the most World wins in skiing World Championships history.

Ad

In awe of his fiancée's victory after fighting an injury for almost two months, Aleksander Kilde posted teary-eyed emojis on his Instagram story to show his support.

Shiffrin paired with Johnson for a reason after ditching Lindsey Vonn's offer to team up with her. Breezy Johnson and she have been skiing together since she was 11, and the former wanted to honor their friendship at the event. After the win, Shiffrin expressed gratitude to her teammate for building core memories with her.

Ad

“Thank you for a memory that tops the list of any medal I’ve ever won,” she said. (via The Associated Press)

Shiffrin stands with 99 World Cup medals, making her the most decorated alpine skier in history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback