Mikaela Shiffrin's fiance Aleksander Kilde reacts as Norwegian skier Henrik Kristoffersen claims his first GS victory in 2024/25 season

Mikaela Shiffrin's fiance Aleksander Kilde hailed fellow Norwegian alpine skier Henrik Kristoffersen, who claimed giant slalom victory on the Kranjska Gora slope. Kilde has not been competing in the ongoing 2024-25 World Cup season because of his injuries from the past season.

Ad

Kilde crashed while skiing in the downhill event in Wengen. Having suffered a shoulder dislocation, a lacerated calf, and other injuries, he couldn't resume competing in the rest of the 2023-24 season. After an extended rehabilitation period, the Norwegian announced he would undergo another shoulder surgery and sit out of the competition slopes in 2024-25.

However, the Olympic medalist has supported his teammates and fiancée, Mikaela Shiffrin as they continue to compete. His teammate Henrik Kristoffersen recently won his first title in the men's giant slalom event at Kranjska Gora, Slovenia. Kilde shared the news of Kristoffersen's triumph in his Instagram story and wrote:

Ad

Trending

"congrats @h_kristoffersen"

Shiffrin's fiance Aleksander Kilde lauds Henrik Kristoffersen for his GS win; Instagram - @akilde

Kilde also congratulated Kristoffersen when he won runners-up in the giant slalom race in Schaldming, Austria behind fellow Norwegian skier Steen Olsen. He shared the photo of his teammates on the podium and wrote:

Ad

"Yess boyss!!"

In Kilde's recovery journey, Mikaela Shiffrin has been a constant, sharing moments with him at the hospital, and even taking him on a vacation. The couple got engaged in April 2024, with the 100-time World Cup winner posting on her Instagram handle.

Mikaela Shiffrin received a heartfelt note from her fiance Aleksander Kilde after she won her 100th World Cup race in the 2024-25 season

Shiffrin and Kilde at the 2023 ESPY Awards - Show - (Source: Getty)

Mikaela Shiffrin was away from the competition after hurting her abdomen in a giant slalom race in November 2024. She underwent surgery and supported fellow US skiers from her home's comfort for two months. At the World Championships in Saalbach, she returned and won the team combined with Breezy Johnson but skipped the GS the following day.

Ad

As Shiffrin continued to struggle with her form in the giant slalom, she took her 100th World Cup victory in slalom in Sestriere, Italy, garnering praise and congratulatory messages from everyone.

Aleksander Kilde, who underwent another shoulder injury, penned a note for his 'GOAT' fiancee as he watched her win from the hospital bed.

"Sorry Mikaela, I know you hate the GOAT talk – but sometimes your man should be allowed to brag. Today you hit your 100th World Cup victory - wow! So proud of you, and good luck to whoever dares to chase that record. But what stands out even more is the person you are every day - that’s far greater than any number of victories. As you best say yourself - «it’s just a number». On another note, I watched this from a hospital bed - just after a planned and (hopefully 🤞🏻) my last shoulder surgery," he wrote.

Ad

Shiffrin's achievement also tied her with the legendary Ingemar as she recorded her 155th career top-three finish on the podium.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback