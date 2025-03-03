Mikaela Shiffrin's fiance Aleksander Kilde reacts as Norwegian skiers clinch top two positions at the World Cup in Kranjska Gora

Mikaela Shiffrin's fiance Aleksander Kilde reacted to his fellow Norwegian alpine skiers, Henrik Kristoffersen and Timon Haugan clinching first and second position in the slalom event in Kranjska Gora. Kristoffersen was fresh off his giant slalom victory at the same venue.

Aleksander Kilde suffered a calf injury and shoulder dislocation while skiing downhill in Wengen in the 2023/24 World Cup season, which sidelined him for the rest of the season and even the 2024/25 circuit. Despite being out of the competition, the Norwegian never loses a chance to cheer on his teammates in the ongoing season.

On March 2, two Norwegian skiers, Henrik Kristoffersen and Timon Haugan, clinched first and second position in the Kranjska slalom. Delighting in his team's monumental win, Shiffrin's fiance posted FIS' official Instagram post in his story, captioning:

"Boys on fire"

Mikaela Shiffrin's fiance lauds Henrik Kristoffersen and Timon Haugan; Instagram - @akilde

On March 1, 2025, Kristoffersen took the giant slalom victory at the same venue, garnering praise from Kilde.

Kilde also sent congratulatory notes to Kristoffersen when he won the silver medal in the Schladming giant slalom race in January, trailing fellow countryman Steen Olsen.

Aleksander Kilde congratulated Mikaela Shiffrin with heartfelt note as she reached 100th World Cup win mark

Shiffrin and Kilde at the 2023 ESPY Awards - Show - (Source: Getty)

Mikaela Shiffrin sat out since November 30 but her strong comeback earned her the team combined win alongside Breezy Johnson. Following that, she won the slalom event in Sestriere, Italy, becoming the most decorated alpine skier in history with 100 race wins. Her fiance congratulated her with a long note and also updated his social fans about the shoulder injury he underwent.

"Sorry Mikaela, I know you hate the GOAT talk – but sometimes your man should be allowed to brag. Today you hit your 100th World Cup victory - wow! So proud of you, and good luck to whoever dares to chase that record. But what stands out even more is the person you are every day - that’s far greater than any number of victories. As you best say yourself - «it’s just a number». On another note, I watched this from a hospital bed - just after a planned and (hopefully 🤞🏻) my last shoulder surgery," he wrote.

After the win, Mikaela Shiffrin revealed she was looking forward to hugging Kilde in real, as per BR24. (via FIS Alpine)

"In the end, our health and happiness are the most important things. It's easy to forget that when you're in the middle of competition and everyone wants to win. But ultimately, it's something truly special to simply be able to use your arm again. I'm looking forward to giving him a real hug again, because it's been more than a year since we could do that."

When Kilde was recovering in 2024, the couple vacationed in Mexico and even got engaged in April.

