Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé Aleksander Kilde shares hilarious take on Simone Biles and skier in trio's selfie

Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé, Aleksander Kilde, recently shared his hilarious take on Simone Biles and the skier while sharing a selfie of the trio. The Norwegian skier is a two-time Olympic and World Championship medalist.

Ad

Kilde has been out of the competitive arena for the last year and a half due to a shoulder injury followed by a dangerous infection that occurred during the crash in the Wengen downhill on January 13, 2024. Although he stayed away from the competitive arena, the skier took a step forward in his relationship by announcing his engagement to Shiffrin, who navigated an unsettled season.

After dominating the first two slalom races, Shiffrin missed four of the 10 events because of the injury she sustained after an accident, causing a fatal crash in Killington, Vermont, on 30 November. The American skier showed great resilience and concluded the season with a win at the World Cup finals in Sun Valley for her record-extending 101st career World Cup victory.

Ad

Trending

The couple recently posed for a selfie with the legendary gymnast while in LA, where Biles is likely to attend the 2025 EPSY Awards. Kilde shared the selfie on his Instagram story and offered a witty spin by adding goat emojis for Biles and Shiffrin, signifying "Greatest Of All Time," and an Otter emoji for himself.

Screenshot of Kilde's Instagram story.

Simone Biles' docuseries earns a nomination for the 2025 Emmy Awards

Simone Biles attends Netflix's FYSEE "Simone Biles Rising" ATAS Official in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Simone Biles' Netflix documentary series, "Simone Biles: Rising," recently earned a nomination for the 2025 Emmy Awards for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series. The 77th Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled for September 14, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

Ad

The series earned the nomination alongside Chef’s Table, 100 Foot Wave, SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night, and Social Studies. After receiving the nomination, Biles expressed her amazement. She shared the news on her Instagram story and wrote:

"STOP IT," adding a few screaming emojis.

Screenshot of Biles' Instagram story.

The Biles documentary is a four-part docuseries with the first two parts focusing on her mental health journey when she suffered from 'twisties' and pulled back from the Tokyo Olympics. The third and fourth parts show her training and victorious appearance at the Paris Olympics. In the French capital, Biles won three gold and one silver medal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More