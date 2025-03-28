Mikaela Shiffrin’s fiancé Alexander Kilde reacts to the American’s 101th World Cup victory

Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé, Alexander Kilde, lauded the American skier for another dominant performance in the 2024/25 season. Shiffrin ended this season with another World Cup victory, increasing her tally to 101 wins.

This season was a roller coaster for Shiffrin, having been sidelined from the World Cup circuit after suffering a crash in the giant slalom in Killington on November 30, 2024. She had to undergo surgery to pull out an old hematoma from a deeper cavity, which led to her pulling out from the sport for almost two months.

However, the 30-year-old made an incredible comeback to the slopes as she attained her 100th World Cup victory on February 23 and recently increased her count to 101 on March 27 in Sun Valley, Idaho. She concluded her season with this victory, where she clocked 1:45.92 to stand atop the podium, besting German Lena Duur.

This dominating achievement was appreciated by Shiffrin's fiancé, Kilde, who reposted FIS Alpine's Instagram post about her win on his story. Exuding pride in her staunch win, he wrote:

"Ending the season with (👸) style❤️‍🔥 @mikaelashiffrin."

Aleksander Kilde's Instagram story

With this win, Shiffrin's World Cup podium finishes increased to 157. Now she will go into her off-season and gear up for the Olympic season that begins in October.

When Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé, Aleksander Kilde, opened up about their relationship

In an interview with Olympics.com in 2021, Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé, Aleksander Kilde, made his feelings known about his long-term relationship with the skier. The couple started dating in 2020 and have been each other's biggest support systems since 2020.

During the conversation, he shared that they are having an 'amazing' time together and said that they bond over their similarities and discuss things that they can't do with anyone else.

"We're having an amazing time together, and what I find really cool is that we can share experiences and have conversations about things I can't really have with anyone else. She has a lot of experience; I have some experience and we can make each other better," said Mikaela Shiffrin's fiance.

Opening up about how he loves to spend time with her, he added:

"Also, you know, I like her as a person more than anything else. For me that she's a skier is just a bonus. I really enjoy spending time with her, and that's what I keep in mind. Anything else is just a bonus.”

Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Kilde got engaged on April 4, 2024, and they announced it by sharing adorable pictures on their Instagram handle.

