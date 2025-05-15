Mikaela Shiffrin shares 5-word reaction as young fan dresses up as her for school's 'wax museum presentation'

Mikaela Shiffrin shared a heartfelt interaction, as one of her little fans, Quinn, cosplayed as the alpine skiing legend at a Wax Museum presentation. The 30-year-old Alpine ski racer shared a heartfelt reaction to Quinn donning a 'Barilla' cap and holding a medal around her neck.

One of the most decorated Alpine skiers in the world, Shiffrin, has won the most World Cups in the history of men's and women's alpine skiing. The two-time Olympic gold medallist has 101 World Cup wins in 15 seasons. The Alpine skiing legend won her fifteenth medal at the World Championship, winning gold in the women's team combined event at the 2025 FIS Alpine Ski World Championships.

Shiffrin recently shared an Instagram story where her fan tagged her in. In the story, the fan with the username @rachel.collin posted a photograph of their daughter dressed up as Mikaela Shiffrin for a wax museum presentation. Shiffrin shared the heartfelt interaction and gave a five-word reaction, she said:

"Omg this is so good!🥹🥹"

Screenshot of Mikaela Shiffrin's Instagram post (@mikaelashiffrin/ig)

The 30-year-old alpine skiing legend teamed up with Breezy Johnson to become the first-ever women's champions at the new Alpine Team Combined event at the 2025 FIS Alpine Ski World Championships.

Mikaela Shiffrin finishes the spring camp at Copper Mountain and teases a secret project

Mikaela Shiffrin shared glimpses of her spring camp from Copper Mountain. The legendary Alpine skier has been training as the competition closes in before the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics. Shiffrin posted a note sharing her gratitude for Copper Mountain, her team teasing a secret project, the skier said:

"Thank you so much to Copper for another super productive spring camp…we battled Mother Nature a bit on the front-end, but it turned out amazing and I’m so thankful to my team for all of your hard work…I literally wouldn’t be here without you guys (especially you, mom 😜)! And cheers to the master follow cam guy, @mountain.max…I still don’t know how you did that😅—but so glad we got the shots (and I can’t wait to share the secret project 🤫 with everyone!!)!"

Audi FIS Ski World Cup will be held at Copper Mountain this coming Thanksgiving weekend. Mikaela Shiffrin will be one of the many international athletes competing at the 2025 Stifel Copper Cup, November 27-30, 2025. The event has been scheduled but is yet to be approved by the International Ski Federation (FIS).

