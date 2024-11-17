Mikaela Shiffrin shows off her celebration after winning the 98th World Cup Title of her career

Mikaela Shiffrin won her first World Cup title of the 2024/25 season at the World Cup in Levi, Finland. The victory marked the 98th World Cup win of her career, and she revealed that the best way to celebrate her remarkable victory was by watching the American sitcom 'Friends.'

The American returned to the ski circuit after facing many adversities in the previous season, which included a high-speed downhill crash in Italy, which led her to skip multiple races before she could return to the slopes. She made her first appearance of the 2024/25 season at the World Cup season opener in Sölden, Austria, and failed to register a podium finish.

Mikaela Shiffrin finished fifth and revealed that she struggled with her timing, which eventually slowed down her performance. However, she was optimistic after her season opener and marched on to the second race in Levi, Finland. Shiffrin put forward an incredible performance and finished first with a performance of 1:47.20 to defeat Katharina Liensberger of Austria by 79 hundredths of a second.

This victory marked a step forward towards achieving the historic feat of registering 100 World Cup wins. She took to Instagram stories to share a glimpse of her celebration after the incredible victory. Shiffrin was seen watching the famous TV Show 'Friends' and finally gave fans the answer to the unanswered question about her celebration.

" The only correct answer to 'how do you celebrate?' @friends" she wrote.

Mikaela Shiffrin watching Friends to celebrate her victory | Instagram@mikaelashiffrin

Mikaela Shiffrin opens up on her remarkable victory

Mikaela Shiffrin at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals - Women's Slalom - Source: Getty

Mikaela Shiffrin spoke about her victory after the race in Levi, Finland. The American skier looked back on her journey, right from the devastating crash in Italy to her impressive comeback leading up to the 98th win.

Furthermore, she expressed her excitement about witnessing the Northern lights for the first time and revealed that it had been her dream for the past 20 years.

“Maybe the victory is more special because I saw the northern lights. Sölden was my first GS race since January. Just getting the feeling back and the racing mentality, but I think that this race here should help GS moving forward, too, to feel like I can handle the nerves and excitement of it," she said.

The winner of the giant Slalom in Levi gets the opportunity to name their own reindeer, and Shiffrin spoke about the famous tradition as she won her eighth reindeer she said:

“You never forget (about the reindeer). I wasn’t thinking about it on the run.”

Shiffrin will be making her next appearance in Gurgl, Austria, on 23 November, 2024.

