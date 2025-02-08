The Millrose Games 2025 will be held on February 8, 2025, at The Armory in New York City. The event will feature some of the fastest athletes in the world in multiple divisions which includes several Olympic medalists and World Champions.

Olympic gold medalist Cole Hocker will be competing against bronze medalist Grant Fisher in the men's 3000m. One of the most anticipated races of the Millrose Games, Wanamaker Mile will feature Olympic medalists Josh Kerr and Yared Nuguse going head to head against each other. Nuguse will be marching on to the Millrose Games 2025 as the defending champion and currently holds the record for running the second-fastest Indoor mile in the history of the sport.

Moreover, on the sprinting front, Olympic 100m hurdle champion Masai Russell will be heading the women's 60m hurdles. 17-year-old Quincy Wilson will be competing in the men's 600m. The Tokyo Olympics 100m gold medalist will be going head-to-head against former World Indoor Champion Trayvon Bromell in the men's 60m.

The single-day event will host races in the elite fields with athletes competing across multiple categories which include the college, the youth, and the Pro levels. The Millrose Games 2025 will begin at 11:10 am on February 8, 2025, with the professional races set to commence at 4 pm EDT.

Millrose Games 2025: Complete Schedule and Order of Events

The complete schedule of the Millrose Games 2025 is as follows:

All mentioned times are in EDT

11:10 AM - Men’s Distance Medley Relay

11:22 AM - Women’s Distance Medley Relay

11:37 AM - CPTC Masters Men’s 40+/50+ 4x400m

11:44 AM - Masters Men’s 60 + & Women’s 4x400m

11:51 AM - High School Boys’ Invitational Pole Vault

11:53 AM - William J. Pollinger USATF Women’s 1 Mile Race Walk presented by the FastWalker Group

12:04 PM - High School Boys’ Private School 4x400m

12:10 PM - High School Girl’ Invitational Long Jump

12:13 PM - High School Girls’ Private School 4x400m

12:20 PM - Men’s 4x200m

12: 24 PM - High School Girls’ CHSAA 4x400m

12:30 PM - High School Boys’ PSAL 4x400m

12:35 PM - High School Girls’ PSAL 4x400m

12:40 PM - Rising NYRR Youth Boys’ (U-12) Invitational 800m

12:45 PM -Rising NYRR Youth Girls’ (U-12) Invitational 800m

12:50 PM -High School Boys’ Long Island 4x400m

12:56 PM -High School Girls’ Long Island 4x400m

1:02 PM -High School Boys’ CHSAA 4x800m

1:13 PM -High School Boys’ Suburban 4x400m

1:18 PM -High School Girls’ Suburban 4x400m

1:23 PM -High School Girls’ Invitational 300m

1:30 PM -Michael C. Alcamo College Men’s 4x400m

1:36 PM -DKC College Women’s 4x400m

1:42 PM -Joan & Don Young High School Girls’ Invitational 600m

1:47 PM -William J. Pollinger USATF Men’s 1 Mile Race Walk presented by the FastWalker Group

1:57 PM -High School Girls’ Invitational 60m

2:02 PM -The Udis Family High School Boys’ Invitational 60m

2:07 PM -High School Boys’ Invitational 4x400m

2:13 PM -High School Girls’ Invitational 4x800m

2:25 PM -High School Boys’ Invitational Long Jump

2:27 PM -UCS Youth Boys’ (U-12) 400m

2:33 PM -UCS Youth Girls’ (U-12) 400m

2:39 PM -High School Boys’ Invitational 300m

2:46 PM -Flagpole Hill Fund Women’s Pole Vault

2:48 PM -High School Boys’ Invitational 4x800m

3:03 PM -Miller Sports High School Boys’ Invitational 500m

3:11 PM -Youth Boys’ (U-12) 4x200m

3:16 PM -Allison Kolberg Youth Girls’ (U-12) 4x200m

3:21 PM -Coach Jim Holdren High School Girls’ Invitational 4x200m

3:30 PM -Nike High School Boys’ Invitational Mile

3:40 PM -Youth Boys’ (U-8) Fastest Kid in the World 55m

3:47 PM -Youth Girls’ (U-8) Fastest Kid in the World 55m

PRO EVENTS

3:50 PM - Opening Ceremony

4:02 PM -BBR Partners Women’s 60m Hurdles

4:09 PM -Men’s 60m Hurdles

4:16 PM -Toyota Women’s 60m

4:22 PM -Prevagen Men’s 60m

4:28 PM -Nike High School Girls’ Invitational Mile

4:35 PM -Mondo High School Boys’ Invitational 4x200m

4:40 PM -Dr. Sander Men’s 3000m

4:52 PM -Mike Frankfurt Women’s 800m

4:58 PM -AllianceBernstein High School Girls’ Invitational 4x400m

5:04 PM -Toyota Men’s 600m

5:09 PM -Mary Beth Hogan Women’s 3000m

5:22 PM -KPMG Women’s 400m

5:27 PM -The Stern Family Men’s 800m

5:32 PM -National Anthem

5:40 PM -NYRR Women’s Wanamaker Mile

5:50 PM -NYRR Men’s Wanamaker Mile

Millrose Games 2025: Where and How to watch

The Millrose Games 2025 will be telecasted on NBC Sports on February 8, 2024, from 4 PM to 6 PM (EDT). Fans can watch the live stream of Peacock as well from 4 PM (EDT) onwards.

