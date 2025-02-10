"Mini Twin" – Simone Biles reacts to fan's remark on niece resembling Olympian's family member

Simone Biles agreed with a fan who felt that her niece Ronnie Biles was a lookalike of her mother, Nellie Biles. The three-time Olympian recently concluded the eighth edition of her eponymous Invitational with friends, family and fans.

Simone Biles' elder brother Ronald Biles and his wife, Sammi, welcomed little Ronni in November 2022. Since then, the baby has been the center of attention in the Biles household, often featuring in her aunts', parents' and grandparents' social media posts.

Now a two-year-old, Ronni, popularly known as Baby Biles recently attended the Biles International Invitational with the family.

The 30-time World medalist hosted the eighth Invitational from January 30 to February 2, 2025. The two-day event included fun competitive sessions, Simone and Friends autograph sessions, and insightful lessons from gymnastic professionals. At the event's conclusion, she expressed gratitude to everyone who made the Invitational successful.

"Hosted our 8th annual Biles International Invitational. I’ll forever be grateful to have this opportunity! Congrats to all the gymnasts that came out to compete & good luck the rest of season! Keep killing it! thanks to all the volunteers & my family who came out to help run the event!"

She paired the caption with a photo carousel of the highlight moments from the Invitational. Ronni Biles' picture caught a fan's attention who noted a striking resemblance with Nellie Biles.

"OMG that little babe looks JUST like your Mom!"

Responding to that, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist said:

"my niece & she’s her mini twin"

Biles' comment about her niece resembling her mother; Instagram - @simonebiles

Simone Biles competed at the 2024 Paris Games, where she extended her Olympic medal tally to 11.

Simone Biles recently shared an Olympic-related story she felt embarrassed about

Simone Biles looks on before her event at the Paris 2024 Olympics. - (Source: Getty)

Since Biles' Paris Olympic campaign, she has been occupied with event appearances and her husband's NFL season. She also vacationed in Switzerland with Jonathan Owens before hosting the Invitational at the end of January.

Considering her busy schedule, the Olympian hasn't had the time to unpack one of her Olympic suitcases after six months of the quadrennial Games. She shared a story of the same and wrote:

"I'm truly ashamed to admit that I still have not unpacked one of my suitcases from the Olympics. All clean clothes but still."

Simone Biles headlined the US women's gymnastics squad that won the gold medal at the Games. She also clinched the individual all-around and vault along with a silver on the floor.

