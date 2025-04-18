Missouri gymnastics' Jocelyn Moore makes feelings known after historic NCAA Gymnastics Championships semi-final win

Missouri gymnastics' Jocelyn Moore expressed her thoughts after the program's first-ever semi-final victory at the 2024-25 NCAA Gymnastics Championships. The Missouri Tigers pulled off a massive upset in the semifinals to take down the Florida Gators, scoring a 197.3000 to earn the final place in the final round of the NCAA Gymnastics Championships.

This led to a key score by Jocelyn Moore, who contributed to the victory with a 9.8750 on the floor to finish the rotation, and opened up about the mindset of the team that led them to the win. The American shared that they did not compete under pressure because they had nothing to lose, instead, it allowed them to just run out on the mat and compete without fear of the past or the moment. This allowed the team to seal a historic victory.

Also, the gymnast shared how the team had a great time while taking the centre stage and hoped to put forward a strong performance in the NCAA Gymnastics Championships finals on April 19, 2025.

"You know, we just had nothing to lose. We just gave our all today and had fun. I'm just so happy and I'm so proud of all the hard work that we put in, you know, it's paid off and we're going to the end," she said.

