"Mom knows best"- Suni Lee reveals her mother's bold prediction that came true

Suni Lee posted a throwback picture of her performing a split, while her mother, Yeev Thoj, pinned her hopes on her little daughter becoming famous someday. Lee has been away from the gymnastics mat for a while, even absent from the recently concluded US Gymnastics Championships.

As a child, Suni Lee's mother immigrated to the United States from Laos, a Southeast Asian country bordered by Thailand, China, Myanmar, Cambodia, and Vietnam. She and her husband, John Lee, whom she met when the gymnast was 2, belong to a Hmong ethnic group. As a result, Suni Lee has always found a way to connect with her roots and honor her community in various ways.

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, when she became the first Hmong-American gymnast to win gold in the all-around, her parents supported her from afar as they couldn't be present in the arena for COVID-19 protocols. Yeev, especially, has always felt the nerves on seeing her daughter perform, but never failed to believe in her.

In 2011, Yeev posted a photo of her young Suni Lee sitting in a split position and smiling for the camera. In the caption, she placed her trust in the gymnast and believed that she would become a global figure someday.

"She will be my superstar"

Sharing the screenshot, Lee wrote:

"Mom knows best"

Suni Lee shares her mother's prediction; Instagram - @sunisalee

Suni Lee's parents were present to support her at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where the 22-year-old won the team gold, all-around, and uneven bars bronze medals.

Suni Lee once credited her Hmong community for shaping her career, and as a human being

Suni Lee at the 2025 ESPYs - Arrivals - (Source: Getty)

Basking in the glory of her Olympic success, Suni Lee graced the Apex For Youth Inspiration Awards Gala in New York City in April this year. In her motivational speech, the Olympic gold medalist opened up about how she persevered in her gymnastics journey despite health setbacks. She also expressed gratitude to her family and community for instilling resilience and strength in her to overcome hardships.

"Being a part of the Hmong community has given me pride, resilience, and responsibility. My parents came here with nothing but a dream to build a better life for their future family, and their sacrifices have shaped me in ways I’m still realizing.” (via Elle)

She added:

“To leave everything you have ever known to make a new life in a new world where you don’t know the language, where you have no money, no community is a hardship most of us are blessed not to face. Their work ethic, their determination, and their unwavering belief in me have taught me that no challenge is too great if you keep pushing forward.”

Suni Lee amassed three World Championship podiums and also made a mark on the NCAA with her performances, representing Auburn University.

