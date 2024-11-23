Mondo Duplantis gives an honest opinion on the absence of NIL during his younger days, claims he had "pure" college experience

Mondo Duplantis opened up about having a simple college life, reflecting on how he valued the opportunity to focus solely on athletics and academics without the pressure of managing a personal brand. The Olympic Champion clinched a gold medal in the men's pole vault at the 2024 Olympics with a jump of 6.25 meters, shattering his world record.

Following his success at the games, the gold medalist joined the Hey Fightin' Podcast Network on Thursday, November 21, to discuss his early life, college experience, favorite memories, and more.

The interviewer posed a question:

"Would they be able to keep you more in school if you had like a NIL deal? Or would you think you still have the opportunity to go pro? It just depends on the numbers" (at 25:50)

Duplantis responded:

"Well, I will say this though. I'm glad that there was no NIL when I was in school. If I have to be honest, even though, of course, there would have been like opportunities that would have been in place for me, to be able to take advantage of when I was in school." (25:48)

However, the Swede-American pole vaulter also appreciated NIL offering opportunities to athletes to build their brand and create more channels of revenue, adding:

"I'm glad that I got, for lack of a better word, more like pure college experience. Because I think that there was something really beautiful about that time too. And I'm not saying that NIL was the wrong thing and that they shouldn't have NIL, because I think you should be able to capitalize on your brand and whatnot, and make money that you can make and what you deserve, I guess."

NIL, a concept in college athletics, allows student-athletes to profit from their brand. Its importance grew after NCAA-led rules in 2021, permitting college athletes in the US to earn money through sponsorships and social media deals.

Mondo Duplantis on his Stade de France world record: "Visualized this exact situation happening 1000 times in my head"

Mondo Duplantis at Silesia Diamond League Chorzow 2024 - Source: Getty

At the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Mondo Duplantis won his second consecutive gold medal, setting a new world record of 6.26 meters at Stade de France. This was the ninth time he had broken the record.

In August 2024, following his record-break moment at the games, he shared his journey and determination that led him to achieve his dream.

"I visualized this exact situation happening 1000 times in my head. I feel like that was almost every time I went out to the backyard, and I went jumping, I would visualize this exact situation - it was world record height, Olympic final." (olympics.com)

The pole vaulter further expressed belief in his talents and voiced his desire to clear the 6.30-meter mark. Following the conclusion of the 2024 Olympics, Duplantis took his Olympic medal tally to two gold medals.

