"Most supportive"- Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner Rylee Arnold shares glimpses of "best off day" with boyfriend Walker Lyons

Stephen Nedoroscik's Dancing With The Stars partner Rylee Arnold recently spent her downtime from the live tour with her boyfriend, Walker Lyons. The couple has been dating since October 2024, when a random Uber driver introduced Arnold to Lyons.

Arnold took to her Instagram story on Monday night and revealed that the USC Trojans had joined her on the DWTS Live Tour, which is hosted by Nedoroscik. The pro dancer was smitten by Lyons' gesture and said she was the happiest girl in the world.

"Walker was on the road with us this weekend and I am the happiest girl ever 🥹🫀," she wrote.

The 19-year-old next shared a mirror selfie with Lyons and called him the best ever.

"The most supportive and just the best ever @walkerlyons," Rylee Arnold wrote.

Arnold then shared a series of pictures from their off-day, during which they had visited Gateway Arch National Park in St. Louis, Missouri.

"The best day off with him," she wrote.

Arnold teased about her dates with Lyons on her TikTok handle in September before 'hard launching' the relationship in October. The couple made their red carpet debut together at the Los Angeles Premiere of Wicked on a double date with Nedoroscik and his girlfriend, Tess McCracken.

Lyons recently surprised Arnold on Valentine's Day and picked her up at the airport with a sign reading, “Will you be my Valentine?”. Arnold called herself the luckiest girl in the world in reaction to the footballer's adorable gesture.

"Instead of location, it's blood sugar" - Rylee Arnold on how Walker Lyons cares for her

Rylee Arnold has been a Type 1 Diabetes patient for several years and recently revealed that their boyfriend, Walker Lyons, has access to her blood sugar level-checking app. The pro dancer revealed that Lyons checks her level sometimes and called it cute.

"So basically this Dexcom thing that I have on, you can like add people to your app so they can have access to your blood sugar. And so I added him to mine. Like the only other person I have on that is my mom," said Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner.

"So he knows my blood sugar at all times. Sometimes he'll be like, I just like checked your blood sugar today for fun. I'm like, that's cute. It's like the new check your location. Yeah, instead of location, it's blood sugar. But yeah, no. So he basically knows everything,” Arnold added.

Arnold finished fourth with Nedoroscik during the 33rd edition of the Dancing With The Stars last year. It marked her best finish in the reality TV dance competition after having placed sixth with "Too Hot To Handle" actor Harry Jowsey in season 32.

