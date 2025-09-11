"My body's in remission" - Suni Lee shares health update amid rumors of retirement from gymnastics

Amid retirement rumors, Suni Lee updated that her health has been good, and the kidney issues haven't posed a problem in the past months. Lee faced a hard blow in 2023, getting diagnosed with a rare kidney disease and ending her college career abruptly, besides taking a significant time off the mat.

Suni Lee, who became the first Hmong-American to win the all-around gold medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, was at her best that year and even amassed two podiums at the 2022 NCAA Championships out of Auburn University. The 22-year-old's world turned upside down in March 2023, when she was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease. Not only did she announce her withdrawal from the sophomore season, but even getting out of bed became a struggle for her.

Suni Lee missed major global competitions that year and struggled to find her rhythm in the gym as she had swollen feet and hands. Despite that, she persevered and resumed her senior career at the 2024 Winter Cup and continued her momentum at the US Olympic trials, punching her ticket to Paris.

Winning gold with the team and bronze in the all-around and uneven bars, Lee concluded her Games journey. Now exploring other avenues, the 22-year-old recently stopped by at Raising Cane's New York Fashion Week, amid retirement rumors. In an interview at the event, the six-time Olympic gold medalist shared that her body has been in remission.

"I'm doing really good. I mean, my body’s in remission right now. So it’s really nice to just be feeling a little bit healthier and not having to worry about it. But yeah, I’ve been feeling really good." (via The Independent)

Lee has busied herself in the business realm, often engaging in brand campaigns and attending events.

Suni Lee doubted her career in gymnastics after being diagnosed with kidney disease

Lee at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Celebrates The Launch of the 2025 Issue at Hard Rock Hotel New York - (Source: Getty)

Suni Lee's struggles in 2023 put her gymnastics career at risk. She ended her time at Auburn University and even questioned whether she would return to the elite level. Since the Paris Olympics, she has taken a break from the sport and once spoke about how difficult it is to live without something she held close to her heart for nearly 17 years. She also opened up about her condition during her health challenges, saying:

"Trying to learn how to live life without gymnastics has been the hardest thing. I've been doing gymnastics for 17 years, and I've never had a break from it. I left during my sophomore year because I ended up getting sick with three kidney diseases at the time. Now I have two. It was such a hard moment because I didn't know what was going on. Not knowing if I was ever going to do gymnastics again." (via Hoka TV)

Lee was at the global launch event of the Prada Paradigme and even attended Audemars Piguet's 150th anniversary.

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More