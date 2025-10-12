"My heart is so full"- Natosha Rogers shares raw reaction after finishing as top American woman at Chicago Marathon

American track star Natosha Rogers shared her reaction on social media after finishing as the top American woman at the 2025 Chicago Marathon. Rogers finished in 6th place overall, recording a time of 2:23:28, which was her personal best. It was Ethiopia's Hawi Feysa who won the women's marathon, clocking a time of 2:14:56.

Rogers last competed at the Copenhagen Half Marathon, where she finished in 9th place overall. She also ran at the Nagoya Women's Marathon, recording a time of 2:23:51 which was her then personal best. Rogers is known for her performances at the 2022 NACAC Championships, where she won the gold medal in the 5000m event. She represented Texas A&M University during her collegiate career.

In a post on Instagram, Rogers shared her reaction after finishing as the top American woman at the 2025 Chicago Marathon:

"My heart is so full today ❤️‍🔥,"

Still taken from Rogers's Instagram (source: @natosha_rogers/Instagram)

Natasha Rogers also won the 10,000m national title during her time with Texas A&M. She was regarded as one of the most exciting American runners at the time.

Natosha Rogers says she was 'getting sick' ahead of Chicago Marathon

Natosha Rogers said she was sick ahead of the Chicago Marathon - Source: Getty

Natosha Rogers discussed a few challenges she faced ahead of competing at the 2025 Chicago Marathon. In an interview on FloTrack, Rogers said: (0:59 onwards)

"We're definitely going to shoot for a PR on Sunday. 222 is what we told the Pacers. I mean, based off my training, that's even a little conservative. But I want to go out conservative. I've been struggling. My only biggest struggle is getting sick. So I've been vomiting. Not a great thing, but I know how to power through it if it does happen. And yeah, I'm just really hoping it doesn't. I'm going to try to not make mistakes out there. And other than that, I feel really good. I feel ready to go for 30 minutes."

"Yeah, it's horrible. The whole body goes lactic. It happened in Copenhagen. I was on pace to PR with 1k to go and I was passing all these people and then down the home stretch it started coming up and just the whole body goes lactic and you just have to run through it. It's not cute."

Aside from Natosha Rogers, other American women to compete at the Chicago Marathon include Rachele Popehn and Gabbi Rooker who finished in 7th and 9th place overall. Rogers earned $15,000 for finishing as the top American.

