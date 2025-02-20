"My life being changed forever"- Caeleb Dressel pens a heartfelt note for son August Wilder Dressel's first birthday

Caeleb Dressel wished his son, August Wilder Dressel, on his birthday as the little kid turned one on February 19, 2025. Dressel and his wife Meghan will soon welcome their second baby, as announced on their social media handles.

One of the most formidable US swimmers, Caeleb Dressel, met Meghan in high school. The duo soon started dating, got engaged in 2019, and tied the knot in 2021 when the former was at the peak of his career. The couple gave birth to their first child, August Wilder, in February 2024.

Months after accompanying his parents to the 2024 Paris Olympics, August celebrated his first birthday on February 19, 2025. His father shared a post of the family of three sharing an adorable moment on his Instagram post. Caeleb Dressel penned a loving note for his firstborn as he touched his first milestone and thanked his wife for birthing his 'little beast'. The note read:

"One year of my life being changed forever. Happy Birthday Choodles. Shoutout my teammate @meghandressel for being the best mom ever and giving me this wonderful beast."

In a post from February 5, 2025, Dressel posted a video of her son taking his first steps and going towards his mother as she picked him up in joy. His hilarious post caption read:

"Please pray for me and Meghan. We have a walking baby."

The couple learned they will have a girl during the gender reveal ceremony, as posted about the same on Meghan's Instagram on December 22, 2024.

BABY DRESSEL #2 IS A…… GIRL!!! We are so, so excited to welcome our little lady," the nine-time Olympic gold medalist wrote in the caption.

Caeleb Dressel once made his feelings known about his son at the Paris Olympics

Dressel competed in his third Olympic Games in Paris in 2024 and extended his already impressive gold medal tally. He won two golds in the 4x100m freestyle relay and 4x100m mixed medley relay and added a 4x100m medley relay silver to his repertoire.

As his son was in attendance to watch him win, it was the most memorable moment for the 28-year-old. In an interview with NBC, he shared:

“It was really special. I mean, my son getting to watch me win a gold medal is everything."

Caeleb Dressel was the fifth swimmer to win five gold medals in a single Olympic Games since 1970 when he achieved so at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The Cali Condors swimmer also gained massive success at the World Championships, both long and short course.

