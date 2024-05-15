Mikaela Shiffrin recently revealed an unseen side to her mother, Eileen Shiffrin. Not only is the alpine skiing queen an NBA girl, but it turns out that her mother is also a basketball fanatic. Eileen recently went to witness a match between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves and the World Cup champion shared a hilariously enthusiastic video of her mother from her NBA visit.

Mikaela Shiffrin is usually seen cheering for the Denver Nuggets, be it on their regular-day wins or when they grabbed the NBA title. However, this time it's her mother who has been spotted cheering the loudest for Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.

Shiffrin shared a video on her Instagram story where her mother was seen standing at the sidelines cheering energetically while Jokic walks away after dominating the Minnesota Timberwolves 112-97. She gave a high-five to the basketballer as well.

Mikaela Shiffrin wrote,

"My Mama really is THAT girl🔥"

Mikaela Shiffrin on her mom

Recently, the alpine skiing phenomenon also reacted to Jamal Murray's remarkable performance against the Los Angeles Lakers. Murray scored 32 points and helped the Nuggets trounce the Lakers. He also became the first NBA player to attain multiple go-ahead shots twice in the same series during this win. The final score was 108-106.

Shiffrin took to her X account and reacted to the Nuggets' appreciation post for Murray. The team's post said,

"JAMAL MURRAY IS THAT GUY"

To this, Shiffrin replied with several emojis approving of the team's thoughts on Murray and once again proving her fandom.

Mikaela Shiffrin has been coached by her mother, Eileen Shiffrin ever since she started training for her first season at the World Cup, at the age of 15. Her mother is herself a former master ski racer - and now we know, a basketball fan - but she went on to pursue a career as an ICU nurse.

Mikaela Shiffrin's bond with her mother

This mother-daughter duo share an inseparable bond and it is quite visible on the social media posts they share with each other. Be it Mothers Day, Thanksgiving or birthdays, Shiffin never fails to share a post with her mother. She recently shared a note on Mothers Day on May 11, 2024, sharing a bunch of pictures with her mother where they are seen having the time of their lives.

The alpine skiing sensation added a thoughtful note in the caption of the post that read,

"Mother's Day. So very thankful I am able to spend these moments with my Mom, knowing that not everyone is so fortunate. My heart goes out to anyone who is missing their mother today. Love you, Mama!!"

Eileen, on the other hand, shared wishes for her daughter's birthday on March 13, 2024. She shared a bunch of photos and videos on Instagram that reflect Mikaela's entire journey from her childhood to becoming a skiing champion. The post is captioned,

"Happy Birthday to the kindest, most thoughtful and respectful daughter a mother could have. I'm so proud of you for what you have accomplished in your 29 years but even more for the person you are. Here's to many more happy years and happy birthdays❤️.🎂"

Mikaela Shiffrin has begun preparing for the upcoming 2024-25 season which is slated to commence this Autumn.