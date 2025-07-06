"My mental health is more important than any relationship" - Jordan Chiles shares why prioritizing herself comes first

Jordan Chiles opened up about a life lesson she learned from her father at the 2025 Essence Festival of Culture on Fourth of July weekend in New Orleans. The two-time Olympic medalist has been a prominent advocate of mental health and body positivity.

Chiles was recently on the cover of the 2025 Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition alongside fellow gymnast Olivia Dunne, popular Hollywood actress and philanthropist Salma Hayek, and Canadian model Lauren Chan. Chiles has been vocal about her struggles with body image issues over the years.

Chiles was on the stage at the 2025 EFOC, where she talked about sports and culture, and also opened up about prioritizing herself. She shared that her father advised her that some people would stay with her, some will be temporary, but some will be for eternity. Chiles said (via Essence):

"I think I realized, through that process, that my mental health is more important than any relationship, than any friendship. If I have to take a step back, I’m going to take a step back, and that is okay.”

It was Jordan Chiles's second appearance at the Essence Festival of Culture. The gymnast was in training for the 2024 Paris Olympics during her last EFOC appearance. The athlete further said:

"I say that not only as just being an advocate for who we are as people, but especially being a woman of color, which is something I’ve wanted to embrace more to show everybody that we dominate in spaces that a lot of people don’t even understand."

Chiles concluded with the hopes that she gets to inspire and encourage more people.

"I held it together on the outside, but inside I was breaking" - Jordan Chiles on seeking help & promoting mental health awareness

Jordan Chiles opened up about her struggles and encouraged people to seek help. The 24-year-old American gymnast partnered up with 'Take Action for Mental Health', urging people in mental distress to seek professional help. In a collaborative Instagram post in May 2025, Chiles wrote:

"After everything I have been through I held it together on the outside, but inside—I was breaking. That’s when I realized I had to be honest with myself about where I was mentally, and that I couldn’t push through alone...."

Jordan Chiles will be returning to her final year of college with the UCLA Bruins, taking one last shot at the NCAA Championship trophy.

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More