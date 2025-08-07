"My queen" - Olivia Dunne gushes over her dog Roux as she shares a glimpse of the duo together

Olivia Dunne recently shared a snap of herself enjoying some downtime with her pet dog Roux. The former gymnast gushed over her cute golden retriever, lavishing the dog with praise.

Dunne, a social media sensation with millions of followers across various platforms, first rose to fame in 2020. Back then, the American was a part of the Louisiana State University gymnastics team, and began sharing regular insights into her life as a student-athlete to garner a following.

Over the years, Olivia Dunne has become one of the best known gymnasts across the country, and she continues to give fans glimpses into her everyday life. Most recently, she took to her Instagram story to share a snap of herself with her dog Roux, writing,

"MY QUEEN."

Dunne welcomed Roux into her family in October 2023, when she bought the pup alongside boyfriend and MLB star Paul Skenes. The duo named the dog after Louisiana cooking staple ‘roux’ which is a mixture of flour and fat.

Olivia Dunne opens up about her special relationship with Roux

Olivia Dunne is the biggest fan of Roux and often shares glimpses of herself spending time with her dog. In an interview with Country Living Magazine, the 22-year-old revealed that she's been a dog lover since she was a child, saying,

“I’ve always been a dog person. We had a family dog growing up. Her name was Biscuit, and she was a golden retriever. I was homeschooled growing up, so she was my best friend.”

Dunne went on to explain that she and Skenes brought the golden retriever into their family in order to have someone in their life who loved them unconditionally outside of their respective sports.

“We just wanted a dog that gave us unconditional love, and that’s what we got. So Roux is super special to us. (She) definitely keeps me on my toes. Whenever I’m with her, that’s usually my down time. I’ll be at my house just chilling, but she gets me off the couch and she gets me going. She wants to run around and play. She’s a little athlete in herself, so she’s keeping me active.”

Earlier this year, Olivia Dunne retired from gymnastics after completing her fifth and final year with the LSU Tigers. Meanwhile, Paul Skenes is currently a pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Dunne has revealed that while Roux stays with her most of the time, she often takes the pup to visit Skenes in Pittsburgh.

