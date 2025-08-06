  • home icon
By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 06, 2025 06:27 GMT
MLB: All Star Game-National League at American League - Source: Imagn
Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne left stunned by fan's bizarre and violent request - Source: Imagn

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is no stranger to online attention. The former LSU gymnast has received a violent request from a fan, leaving her confused.

On Tuesday, Dunne posted a nine-second video where she can be seen lounging poolside in a yellow-striped swimsuit, soaking under the sun. As usual, the social media star received several comments, but there was one comment that caught her attention.

"Hit me over the head with a beach chair," wrote a user named Drew Rivers.

Dunne, left stunned, replied:

"i-"

Another user jumped into the thread, saying:

"You heard the man."

Dunne added the following comment:

"I have delicate my time to reach out to you to show my appreciation. Send me a personal message let's discuss something important."
It seems Dunne was left shocked by why someone would want to get hurt.

Comments section on Olivia Dunne&#039;s TikTok
Comments section on Olivia Dunne's TikTok

Olivia Dunne reveals an "invisible string" tying her to Paul Skenes way before they started dating

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne met on the LSU campus over two years ago when the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher arrived in Baton Rouge to play college baseball for the Tigers. However, even before that, an "invisible string" already tied the duo together, as Dunne claims.

While Dunne's mother, Katherine, was moving out Livvy's old stuff at their New Jersey home, she found the first baseball game Dunne attended. It was the game between LSU and Skenes' led Air Force team in February 2021.

Dunne shared a video on social media to reveal this incident.

“Paul was on Air Force's team — and that was my first college baseball game ever," Dunne said. "And I didn't know him! That is crazy."
"I always knew he played LSU but I never thought I was at the game, like I didn't know I was there and I went to that game!" she added. "That is just wild to me... Invisible strings are real."

After playing for Air Force for two years, Paul Skenes joined LSU and led them to the College World Series before being picked first in the 2025 MLB draft.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

