Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, left stunned by fan's bizarre and violent request

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is no stranger to online attention. The former LSU gymnast has received a violent request from a fan, leaving her confused.On Tuesday, Dunne posted a nine-second video where she can be seen lounging poolside in a yellow-striped swimsuit, soaking under the sun. As usual, the social media star received several comments, but there was one comment that caught her attention.View on TikTok&quot;Hit me over the head with a beach chair,&quot; wrote a user named Drew Rivers.Dunne, left stunned, replied:&quot;i-&quot;Another user jumped into the thread, saying:&quot;You heard the man.&quot;Dunne added the following comment:&quot;I have delicate my time to reach out to you to show my appreciation. Send me a personal message let's discuss something important.&quot;It seems Dunne was left shocked by why someone would want to get hurt.Comments section on Olivia Dunne's TikTokOlivia Dunne reveals an &quot;invisible string&quot; tying her to Paul Skenes way before they started datingPaul Skenes and Olivia Dunne met on the LSU campus over two years ago when the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher arrived in Baton Rouge to play college baseball for the Tigers. However, even before that, an &quot;invisible string&quot; already tied the duo together, as Dunne claims.While Dunne's mother, Katherine, was moving out Livvy's old stuff at their New Jersey home, she found the first baseball game Dunne attended. It was the game between LSU and Skenes' led Air Force team in February 2021.Dunne shared a video on social media to reveal this incident.“Paul was on Air Force's team — and that was my first college baseball game ever,&quot; Dunne said. &quot;And I didn't know him! That is crazy.&quot;&quot;I always knew he played LSU but I never thought I was at the game, like I didn't know I was there and I went to that game!&quot; she added. &quot;That is just wild to me... Invisible strings are real.&quot;View on TikTokAfter playing for Air Force for two years, Paul Skenes joined LSU and led them to the College World Series before being picked first in the 2025 MLB draft.