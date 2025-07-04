"My worth isn't earned on the court"- Nebraska Volleyball's Bergen Reilly makes feelings known about her faith

Nebraska Volleyball player Bergen Reilly recently shared her feelings about her faith. The 20-year-old setter is aiming for a strong performance at the NCAA Volleyball Championships this year.

Ad

In an interview with the volleyball portal His Huddle, Reilly revealed that she had learned to compete boldly because of her secure identity. The Nebraska Cornhuskers star also mentioned:

"My worth isn't earned on the court. It's given to me by God."

Ad

Trending

In a conversation with the media, Reilly had previously opened up about the setbacks faced by the Nebraska Cornhuskers, saying:

"We talk a lot about finishing in our gym, so each and every day we want to come in, and a drill's not over till it's over, and the game's not over till it's over. And we've made it really far our last two seasons, but we obviously have a couple more steps to take to get to the end goal. So yeah, it's been 2 years of kind of heartbreak, and now we know that it starts in January, the next season starts in January, and we are really thinking about December each and every day."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bergen Reilly was a part of the Nebraska Cornhuskers' squad last year. The team had proceeded to the NCAA Championships' semifinals, only to lose out to eventual champions from the Penn State Nittany Lions by a narrow margin.

Bergen Reilly on why Dani Kelly is the perfect fit for Nebraska Volleyball

Bergen Reilly talks about the presence of Dani Busboom Kelly as the coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers [Image Source: Getty]

Bergen Reilly once spoke about the presence of Dani Busboom Kelly as the new coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Kelly had replaced John Cook as the head coach last year, after he announced his retirement following the 2024 NCAA Championships.

Ad

In a press conference with prominent Huskers stars like Harper Murray, Reilly discussed why Kelly was the 'perfect fit' for Nebraska Volleyball.

"She's from here, she played here, she knows what it takes, and that's something that unless you've played at Nebraska, you don't really know it. She can coach with that in the back of her mind, and obviously she took Louisville from where it was, however many years ago, to National Championships in a pretty short period of time," she said [3:41 onwards].

Ad

The 20-year-old setter added:

"So she has proven herself as a coach and obviously as a player. As an athlete, she's just a Nebraskan, and you can tell. I'm not a Nebraskan, but I can kind of pick them out, and you can tell that she's just a Nebraskan at heart."

Dani Busboom Kelly was awarded the AVCA National Coach of the Year in 2021 when she was head coach of the Louisville Cardinals. Kelly also played for the Nebraska Cornhuskers from 2003 to 2007 and led the team to the NCAA Championship title in 2006.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Pandey Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.



He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.



He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.



Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.



When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language. Know More