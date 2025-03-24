Nadia Comaneci drops a 2 word reaction as she meets Novak Djokovic at the Miami Open

Gymnastics legend Nadia Comaneci couldn't hold her excitement when she met Olympic champion and Serbian tennis sensation Novak Djokovic. Comaneci had come to watch the Miami Open 2025 when she met Djokovic, who had returned to competitive tennis after the Paris Olympics.

Ad

The two sporting icons had a brief chat, following which Comaneci uploaded a couple of photographs with Djokovic on her X account [previously Twitter]. Even popular singer Marc Anthony was a part of the photo session.

Comaneci dropped a two-word reaction on her X as she posted,

"Stars struck @MiamiOpen @DjokerNole @MarcAnthony"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Djokovic began his journey at the Miami Open on a solid note. He cruised into the fourth round, after defeating most of his opponents without a sweat. Djokovic will now face Lorenzo Musetti of Italy in the fourth round.

Nadia Comaneci expressed her admiration for Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade a few weeks ago. In an interview with Olympics.com, she mentioned,

"I admire her, I love her gymnastics. It defines the sport because it has artistry and acrobatics."

Ad

Nadia Comaneci is best known for being the first gymnast to be awarded the 'Perfect 10' at the Olympic Games during the Montreal edition held in 1976. Comaneci went on to win a total of 8 Olympic medals, including 5 Olympic gold medals between Montreal 1976 and Moscow 1980.

Nadia Comaneci talks about the podium moment shared between Rebeca Andrade, Simone Biles & Jordan Chiles at Paris Olympics

Nadia Comaneci talks about the historic moment at the floor exercise event in Paris Olympics 2024 [Image Source: Getty]

Nadia Comaneci also opened up on the iconic podium moment shared at the floor exercise event in the Paris Olympics. In her interview with Olympics.com, the former Romanian gymnast mentioned,

Ad

"That was a historic moment in the sport of gymnastics, when you were able to see the competition on the podium when Rebecca won the floor, Simone and Jordan Chiles did the bow like that – that all says respect, respect, respect."

Interestingly, it was Comaneci, who had fought for Ana Barbosu after Jordan Chiles' scores were improved, thereby making the American the bronze medalist in the floor exercise event. Following multiple protests by the Romanian authorities, the Court of Arbitration for Sport pronounced in their verdict that Chiles' inquiry for appeal was submitted beyond the stipulated timeline, and Ana Barbosu was given the bronze medal.

Comaneci said that she hoped that Biles and Andrade would make it to the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028. According to her, since 'none of them have retired', it would be nice to see them compete once again at the Olympics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis