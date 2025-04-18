NBA legend Earvin Magic Johnson reveals which team he supported during the 2025 NCAA Championships

As the NCAA Championship closes to a stellar end, Earvin Magic Johnson, the basketball legend and businessman from Michigan, shared his thoughts on the NCAA semi-finals, where the Michigan State University (MSU) Gymnastics team fell short of the finals.

Earvin Magic Johnson won the National Championship with the Michigan State Spartans and was the No.1 pick overall at the 1979 NBA draft by the Lakers. Magic Johnson led the Lakers to five NBA championships. He won the All-Star MVP Award after coming out of retirement to play the 1992 All-Star Game.

In a recent X post, Magic Johnson shared his support for the home team. Cheering on the women's Michigan State University Gymnastics team, Johnson shared words of encouragement and said:

"I enjoyed watching the NCAA Gymnastics Championships! We were leading after two rounds and I love how competitive my Michigan State Lady Spartans were all the way to the end. We didn’t qualify but they gave it all that they had! I want to thank Head Coach Mike Rowe and every single gymnast that competed today - Amy Doyle, MaKayla Tucker, Gabrielle Stephen, Olivia Zsarmani, Delanie Harkness, and Sage Kellerman. @MSU_Gymnastics"

Michigan State, LSU, Alabama, and Florida are the four teams that fell short and won't be competing on the final day of NCAA Championships.

Season end for MSU and other performances at the NCAA Championship

2025 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships - Source: Getty

MSU's performance was phenomenal, especially since this was their first NCAA Championship semi-final since 1988. Michigan State finished fourth, with LSU finishing third with 197.5250, UCLA finishing second with 197.7375, and Utah leading the scoreboard with 197.7625. The top two teams, Utah and UCLA, will join Oklahoma and Missouri in the finals.

Jordan Chiles also led UCLA Gymnastics to the NCAA Championship finals. Winning the NCAA title on uneven bars, Chiles, with her near-perfect score of 9.975, added to UCLA's score to move up to second place, just a few points short of Utah. Meanwhile, Oklahoma will be coming back to complete its story of redemption. Oklahoma fell short of winning their seventh title last year.

While the defending champion LSU (Louisiana State University) was not able to defend the title, Oklahoma will be eyeing to clinch their seventh one, while Utah and UCLA will not shy off the prize.

The four teams, Oklahoma, Utah, UCLA, and Missouri will be going heads-on for the NCAA Championship title on April 19 at Fort Worth, Texas.

