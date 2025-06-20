NCAA 100m Champion Jordan Anthony announced a major update as he stepped towards his professional career as an athlete. The American sprinter decided to forgo his remaining NCAA eligibility and turn pro a week after winning the National Title in the 100m sprints with a performance of 10.07s.

As he navigated through his journey as a pro athlete, Jordan Anthony announced that he has a signed a professional contract with Adidas and would be joining their line-up of star sprinters which included Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles among others.

The 20-year-old shared a short message on his offical social media handle while announcing his decision to sign with the multi-billion dollar conglomerate.He reflected on his journey as an athlete and expressed his gratitude as he stepped into a new journey as a pro athlete. Anthony penned a heartfelt message for his father and extended an early birthday wish.

"You wouldn’t understand if I sat you down and read you the manual🫱🏽‍🫲🏾…. Love you & miss you pop happy early birthday. @adidas \\\ Let’s do it!!" read his caption.

Jordan Anthony's message while announing his decision to turn pro

Jordan Anthony at the NCAA Division I Track and Field Championships - Source: Getty

Jordan Anthony penned an emotional message on his social media handle when he announced his decision to turn pro. The American athlete thanked his parents for sacrificing a lot for him and extended his gratitude to Tylertown as well as Arkanasas.

While reflecting on his journey, he thanked the communities that helped him and played a huge role in helping him to become the person that he is with their unwavering support and encouragement.

"Dear Mom and Dad, thank you for sacrificing everything for me 🫶🏽 and to Tylertown and Arkansas. In this moment of reflection and sorrow, I want to extend my deepest gratitude to the communities that helped shape me. Thank you for accepting me, for welcoming me with open arms, and for nurturing me through the many seasons of life," he said.

"It is in your streets, your churches, your schools, and your people that I found not just a home, but a sense of belonging. You taught me the values of strength, humility, and perseverance. You raised me to be the man I am today and for that I am forever grateful," he added.

With this, he announced his decision to turn pro and expressed his excitement to walk into a new phase of his track career.

