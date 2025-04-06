The NCAA Championships Regional finals saw four teams qualify for the NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships semifinals, which will be held in Fort Worth, Texas, between April 17 and 19. Saturday (April 5) hosted two finals of the competition for the Pennsylvania and Utah regions.

Two more finals for the Tuscaloosa and Seattle regions will be taking place on Sunday (April 6). These finals will feature prominent teams such as Oregon State and Florida from the Tuscaloosa region and Missouri and Arizona from the Seattle region.

However, first things first, let's dig deeper into the detailed results for the NCAA Championships Regional Final in Pennsylvania and Utah.

NCAA Championships Regional Final 2025: Results from the two finals

Utah Red Rocks Gymnastics team (Image via: Getty Images)

Pennsylvania Regional finals (Top two advance to NCAA semis):

LSU - 198.050 (49.350 in vaults, 49.450 in bars, 49.675 in beam, and 49.575 in floors) Michigan State - 198.000 (49.650 in vaults, 49.575 in bars, 49.350 in beam, and 49.425 in floors) Kentucky - 197.625 (49.250 in vaults, 49.450 in bars, 49.525 in beam, and 49.400 in floors) Arkansas - 197.375 (49.225 in vaults, 49.250 in bars, 49.400 in beam, and 49.500 in floors)

Utah Regional Finals:

Utah - 197.825 (49.275 in vaults, 49.425 in bars, 49.400 in beam, and 49.625 in floors) UCLA - 197.625 (49.475 in vaults, 49.275 in bars, 49.425 in beam, and 49.450 in floors) Denver - 197.350 (48.900 in vaults, 49.400 in bars, 49.550 in beam, and 49.500 in floors) Minnesota - 196.825 (49.125 in vaults, 49.175 in bars, 49.350 in beam, and 49.175 in floors)

NCAA Championships Regional Final 2025: Recap of the two finals

Haleigh Bryant of LSU Tigers (Image via: Getty Images)

The University Park that hosted the Pennsylvania regionals saw the 2024 NCAA Championships, with the LSU Tigers winning the title, defeating the likes of Michigan State, Kentucky, and Arkansas in the process. Notably, this was LSU's 15th NCAA Championships Regional title. Haleigh Bryant and Aleah Finnegan shined again for the Tigers with all-around scores of 39.600 each.

Nikki Smith's all-around score of 39.650 during the finals also helped Michigan State finish second and book their place for the NCAA semis. Joscelyn Roberson's performance (all-around score of 39.625) came in a losing cause as the Arkansas Razorbacks got eliminated after a fourth-place finish in the finals.

Utah Redrocks and UCLA Bruins emerged victorious from the Utah Regionals that took place in Salt Lake City. Grace McCullum was the major star of the show for the Red Rocks and added 39.725 to the total score. Jordan Chiles and Chae Campbell impressed with their outing for the Bruins and posted scores of 39.525 and 39.550, respectively.

