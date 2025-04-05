NCAA Championships Regional Final 2025, Today: Schedule, where to watch, top gymnasts in action, teams competing ft. LSU Tigers

The NCAA Championships Regional 2025 have been in action from April 2-6 in several states of the USA, such as Pennsylvania, Utah, Washington, and Alabama. The fourth day of the tournament (April 5) will see two regional finals at University Park (Pennsylvania) and Salt Lake City (Utah) respectively.

The top 2 position holders from these finals will book their place in the NCAA Gymnastics Championships, scheduled to take place later this month between 17-19. On this note, let's know more about the NCAA Championship Regional Finals.

NCAA Championship Regional Finals 2025: Schedule and teams competing

The University Park finals will feature four teams: LSU, Michigan State, Arkansas, and Kentucky competing in the event. The LSU Tigers and Arkansas were in the same brackets during the second round and finished in the top 2 positions with scores of 198.100 and 197.550, respectively. Michigan (197.050) and Maryland (196.825) were eliminated from this bracket.

Michigan State and Kentucky also topped their bracket from this region with scores of 197.625 and 197.525, respectively, leading to the elimination of Ohio State (196.440) and Penn State (196.225). These four teams will clash on Saturday, with the match set to begin at 5 PM ET.

The four teams to feature in the Salt Lake University finals will be UCLA, Utah, Denver, and Minnesota. Utah and Denver impressed in their second-round bracket and posted scores of 197.650 each. On the other hand, UCLA Bruins (197.750) and Minnesota (197.200) topped their charts in the bracket that also included Southern Utah and Boise State.

NCAA Championships Regional Finals 2025: Top gymnasts in action during the event

Several top gymnasts, such as Haleigh Bryant, Aleah Finnegan, will be competing for LSU during the regional finals at the University Park. Bryant is coming after an impressive showdown during the second round of the tournament, where she posted an all-around score of 39.575 while her counterpart, Finnegan, bettered the scoring with 39.625. Joscelyn Roberson, a 2024 Paris Olympics alternate, will also be seen at the University Park (all-around score of 39.600 in the second round).

Jordan Chiles would be another top gymnast to watch out for during the regional finals at Salt Lake City and will continue the proceedings for the UCLA Bruins. She also performed impressively in all-around competitions in the second round and scored 39.600.

NCAA Championships Regional Finals 2025: Where to watch

All the live events from the NCAA Championships Regional Finals 2025 will be available for the fans on ESPN+. However, no information about the broadcasting providers is available in the public domain.

