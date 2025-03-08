Aleah Finnegan drops 4-word message as seniors Olivia Dunne, Haleigh Bryant and others bid farewell to LSU in final home meet

The prominent Filipino-American artistic gymnast, Aleah Finnegan, recently shared her thoughts on LSU Tigers senior night as several gymnasts bid farewell to the program. She shared her reaction with a four-word message in response to the LSU Tigers’ Instagram post.

Senior gymnasts Olivia Dunne, Haleigh Bryant, Chase Brock, KJ Johnson, Kathryn Weilbacher, Tori Tatum, and Alexis Jeffrey bid adieu to the LSU program. The LSU Tigers were the 2024 NCAA National Champions and have recently defeated the Georgia GymDogs with a concluding score of 198.575 - 197.175. Aleah Finnegan reacted to the LSU Tigers farewell Instagram post and added:

“I just love them.”

Screenshot of LSU Tigers gymnastics | Source IG/lsugym

The notable artistic gymnast and Olympian Finnegan won four medals from the 2021 Southeast Asian Games in team, vault, all-around, and balance beam.

Aleah Finnigan was the 2024 NCAA floor exercise winner and won the gold medal in the team final at the Pan American Games. She participated in the Asian Championships in 2023 and clinched two bronze medals in the vault event and balance beam event.

The LSU Tigers' win over Georgia at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center with a 198.575 score was the highest team score recorded in the history of the program. In SEC history, the score ties the highest regular season team score as per the LSU Tigers. This was the final home meet for the Tigers this year.

Aleah Finnegan shares her experience of representing the Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Aleah Finnegan at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships. Antwerp 2023. - Source: Getty

In international competitions, Aleah Finnegan represents the Philippines and became the first LSU Tigers active gymnast to participate in the Olympics. She competed in the Olympics alongside Filipina-American gymnasts Levi Ruivivar and Emma Malabuyo. They were the first female Filipina artistic gymnasts to represent the country since the 1964 Summer Olympics. During the WBRZ segment on YouTube last year, she revealed her thoughts on representing her country at the Olympics. She added:

“I'm just so honored to be able to represent the Philippines especially in women's sports and especially in gymnastics, because I want to be able to share the love that I have for this sport, with young girls in the Philippines and so it's such an honor to be able to represent, my heritage and my culture, and represent my mom and my grandma and all the sacrifices that they've made for me,” Finnegan shared [0:47 onwards].

According to the LSU Tigers, Aleah Finnegan became the first Filipina gymnast to compete in the Olympic games in sixty years. The last Philippine gymnasts to compete in the Olympics were Maria-Luisa Floro and Evelyn Magluyan. The 22-year-old artistic gymnast was also named to the 2024 WCGA All-American.

