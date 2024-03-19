NCAA Men's Swimming Championships 2024: Full list of teams who qualified for relays

The NCAA recently dropped the invites and the psych sheets for the NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships scheduled for March 27-30. The tournament will be hosted by Indiana University, Purdue University Indianapolis, and the Indiana Sports Corporation and will be held at the IU Natatorium, Indianapolis.

A total of 31 teams have qualified for the relays at the Division I Swimming and Diving Championships. The numbers took a dip last year from 32 in 2022 to just 27. However, the numbers have progressed again this season with 31 teams fulfilling the eligibility criteria.

Out of the 31 teams, only 14 had achieved the 'A' cut (Qualifying Standard) till the midseason which was fairly less as compared to the last season. However, as the season rolled 15 more teams achieved 'A' ratings taking the total to 29. Only USC (one 'B' cut) and Minnesota (two 'B' cuts) out of the 31 teams have failed to achieve an 'A' rating.

Arizona State University, Auburn, California, Georgia, Indiana, Michigan, Stanford, Virginia Tech and NC State lead the list with five 'A' ratings followed by Texas, Louisville, Tennessee, and Virginia with four. Virginia made a staggering rise after the midseason from having zero 'A' cuts to gathering four.

Six teams, namely Florida, BYU, Penn State, Georgia Tech, Hawaii, SMU and LSC didn't qualify for the 2023 championships and will be able to field at least one relay event this year.

More about the NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships 2024 (D1)

The NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving Championships is an annual event to determine the winners across various relay and individual events for Division I members of the USA and Canada. The tournament features various events such as the individual medley, butterfly, backstroke and breaststroke.

The competition is immense in the tournament with top collegiate athletes participating. California has dominated the tournament for the last two years under the mentorship of David Durden. They gathered 482 and 487.5 points in 2023 and 2022 respectively.

However, last-time runner-up ASU will provide a tough fight for the Golden Bears, especially with athletes such as Leon Marchand and Hubert Kos firing on all cylinders this season. They recently clinched the Pac-12 Championships.

All the events from the Division I Championships will be live-streamed on NCAA.com, its official website. Live updates will also be made available on the official site.