NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships 2024 Results Today: Leon Marchand breaks NCAA Record in 500Y fly, Florida wins 200 free relay | Day 2  

The NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships started on March 27, 2024. The prestigious annual event features some of the best collegiate swimmers competing for the national crown. With an amazing line-up of athletes, Day 2 of the championships featured both preliminary and final events of some disciplines.
The NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships 2024 is a crucial event before Olympic trials and quadrennial games, featuring national and world record holders, as well as Olympic medalists, showcasing the incredible performances that lie ahead.
Day 1 of the NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships 2024 featured only two events- the men's 200Y medley relay and the men's 800Y freestyle relay. The University of Florida clinched a gold medal in the men's 200Y medley relay and defending champions California took home the gold medal in the men's 800Y freestyle relay.
The NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships 2024 was divided into two sessions: morning and evening. The morning session featured all the preliminary sessions and all the qualifiers competed for the ultimate title in the evening session.
The events held on Day 2 were men's 500Y Freestyle, men's 200Y Individual Medley, men's 50Y Freestyle, men's 1m Diving Finals, and men's 200Y freestyle relay.
NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships 2024 Day 2 Results
Here is the list of the results of Day 2 of NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships 2024
Men's 500 Yard Freestyle Final
1) Leon Marchand - 4:02.31
2) Luke Hobson - 4:06.93
3) Jake Magahey - 4:07.12
4) Gabriel Jett - 4:10.68
5) Charlie Hawke - 4:11.40
6) Jack Hoagland - 4:12.65
7) Coby Carrozza - 4:13.33
8) Mason Mathias - 4:14.00
Men's 200 Yard IM FInal
1) Destin Lasco - 1:37.91
2) Owen McDonald - 1:39.23
3) Hubert Kos - 1:39.66
4) Arsenio Bustos - 1:39.83
5) Groumi Cohen - 1:39.87
6) David Schlicht - 1:40.17
7) Nate Germonprez - 1:40.89
8) Baylor Nelson - 1:41.54
Men's 50 Yard Freestyle Finals
1) Josh Liendo - 18.33
2) Chris Guiliano - 18.43
3) Jack Alexy - 18.44
4) Jordan Crooks - 18.49
5) Bjorn Seeliger - 18.57
6) Jack Dolan - 18.62
7) Jonny Kulow - 18.64
8) Guilherme Santos - 18.76
Men's 1-meter Diving Finals
1) Lyle Yost - 433.55 20
2) Quentin Henninger - 427.20
3) Carson Tyler - 412.95
4) Jack Ryan - 402.55
5) Mohamed Farouk - 385.45
6) Gage Dubois 381.95
7) Clayton Chaplin 369.20
8) Yutong Wang - 348.50
Men's 200 Yard Freestyle Relay Finals
1) Florida - 1:13.49
- Josh Liendo
- Adam Chaney
- Julian Smith
- Macguire McDuff
2) California - 1:13.86
- Jack Alexy
- Bjorn Seeliger
- Liam Bell
- Destin Lasco
3) Arizona State University - 1:13.95
- Jack Dolan
- Ilya Kharun
- Cam Peel
- Jonny Kulow
4) North Carolina State - 1:14.13
- Noah Henderson
- Luke Miller
- Jerry Fox
- Quintin McCarty
5) Tennessee - 1:14.38
- Jordan Crooks
- Guilherme Santos
- Micah Chambers
- Nikoli Blackman
6) Auburn - 1:15.05
- Logan Tirheimer
- Kalle Makinen
- Aidan Stoffle
- Nate Stoffle
7) VT
- Youssef Ramadan
- Brendan Whitfield
- CalonLuis Dominguez
- Mario Molla Yanes
8) Notre Dame - 1:15.42
- Abdelrahman Elaraby
- Chris Guiliano
- Tanner Filion
- Tate Bacon