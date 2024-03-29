NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships 2024 Results Today: Leon Marchand breaks NCAA Record in 500Y fly, Florida wins 200 free relay | Day 2  

The NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships started on March 27, 2024. The prestigious annual event features some of the best collegiate swimmers competing for the national crown. With an amazing line-up of athletes, Day 2 of the championships featured both preliminary and final events of some disciplines.

The NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships 2024 is a crucial event before Olympic trials and quadrennial games, featuring national and world record holders, as well as Olympic medalists, showcasing the incredible performances that lie ahead.

Day 1 of the NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships 2024 featured only two events- the men's 200Y medley relay and the men's 800Y freestyle relay. The University of Florida clinched a gold medal in the men's 200Y medley relay and defending champions California took home the gold medal in the men's 800Y freestyle relay.

The NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships 2024 was divided into two sessions: morning and evening. The morning session featured all the preliminary sessions and all the qualifiers competed for the ultimate title in the evening session.

The events held on Day 2 were men's 500Y Freestyle, men's 200Y Individual Medley, men's 50Y Freestyle, men's 1m Diving Finals, and men's 200Y freestyle relay.

NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships 2024 Day 2 Results

Men's 500 Yard Freestyle Final

1) Leon Marchand - 4:02.31

2) Luke Hobson - 4:06.93

3) Jake Magahey - 4:07.12

4) Gabriel Jett - 4:10.68

5) Charlie Hawke - 4:11.40

6) Jack Hoagland - 4:12.65

7) Coby Carrozza - 4:13.33

8) Mason Mathias - 4:14.00

Men's 200 Yard IM FInal

1) Destin Lasco - 1:37.91

2) Owen McDonald - 1:39.23

3) Hubert Kos - 1:39.66

4) Arsenio Bustos - 1:39.83

5) Groumi Cohen - 1:39.87

6) David Schlicht - 1:40.17

7) Nate Germonprez - 1:40.89

8) Baylor Nelson - 1:41.54

Men's 50 Yard Freestyle Finals

1) Josh Liendo - 18.33

2) Chris Guiliano - 18.43

3) Jack Alexy - 18.44

4) Jordan Crooks - 18.49

5) Bjorn Seeliger - 18.57

6) Jack Dolan - 18.62

7) Jonny Kulow - 18.64

8) Guilherme Santos - 18.76

Men's 1-meter Diving Finals

1) Lyle Yost - 433.55 20

2) Quentin Henninger - 427.20

3) Carson Tyler - 412.95

4) Jack Ryan - 402.55

5) Mohamed Farouk - 385.45

6) Gage Dubois 381.95

7) Clayton Chaplin 369.20

8) Yutong Wang - 348.50

Men's 200 Yard Freestyle Relay Finals

1) Florida - 1:13.49

Josh Liendo

Adam Chaney

Julian Smith

Macguire McDuff

2) California - 1:13.86

Jack Alexy

Bjorn Seeliger

Liam Bell

Destin Lasco

3) Arizona State University - 1:13.95

Jack Dolan

Ilya Kharun

Cam Peel

Jonny Kulow

4) North Carolina State - 1:14.13

Noah Henderson

Luke Miller

Jerry Fox

Quintin McCarty

5) Tennessee - 1:14.38

Jordan Crooks

Guilherme Santos

Micah Chambers

Nikoli Blackman

6) Auburn - 1:15.05

Logan Tirheimer

Kalle Makinen

Aidan Stoffle

Nate Stoffle

7) VT

Youssef Ramadan

Brendan Whitfield

CalonLuis Dominguez

Mario Molla Yanes

8) Notre Dame - 1:15.42

Abdelrahman Elaraby

Chris Guiliano

Tanner Filion

Tate Bacon